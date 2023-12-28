en English
Fashion

Forecasting Fashion: 2024’s Trends from Comfort to Celebrity Influence

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:14 am EST
Forecasting Fashion: 2024's Trends from Comfort to Celebrity Influence

With the curtains coming down on 2023, the world of fashion looks ahead to the new year, ready to embrace fresh trends and style perspectives. From oversized dad shoes to kitten heels, the year was marked by an eclectic mix of trends, setting the stage for an exciting fashion panorama in 2024. The year saw unexpected collaborations such as Swarovski crystal-adorned bodysuits and Big Mac Crocs, which have pushed the boundaries of creativity and innovation in fashion.

From Dad Shoes to Ballet Flats: Comfort Reigns Supreme

The era of discomfort for the sake of fashion seems to be in its twilight. Ballet flats are predicted to maintain their popularity in 2024, reinforcing the ongoing shift towards comfortable fashion. Chic track pants paired with dressy tops and flats are expected to dominate the style charts. In a world still reeling from a global pandemic, the preference for comfort over style is an understandable and human response.

The Celebrity Influence: North West and Puma Rise

The power of celebrity influence over fashion trends remains unchallenged as we move into 2024. Speculations are rife about the potential launch of a tween fashion label by North West, the daughter of style icons Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Puma, buoyed by celebrity collaborations, is tipped to challenge Adidas and Nike in the sportswear arena. Moreover, Vans sneakers are anticipated to become a hot favorite among fashion influencers.

Beyond Colors and Styles: The Technological Leap

The color ‘Peach Fuzz’ has been named by Pantone as the color for 2024, but the fashion world seems to be placing its bets on purple. As we dig deeper than colors and styles, 2024 is expected to witness a technological leap in fashion. The integration of AI into luxury fashion is set to bring about AI-generated collections, signifying a major shift in the industry. This highlights how technology is increasingly blurring the lines between creativity and functionality in fashion.

Feminine Aesthetics and Practicality Merge

While the world of fashion is always evolving, some things remain timeless. Feminine aesthetics with frills, lace, pink, peplums, and Peter Pan collars are expected to stay in vogue. Meanwhile, a return to larger bags is predicted, merging practicality with style. This is a testament to the industry’s ability to constantly reinvent itself while staying true to its roots.

Fashion
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

