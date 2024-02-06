Florence Pugh and Zendaya Dazzle at 'Dune: Part Two' Event with Distinctive Styles

At a promotional event for the upcoming film 'Dune: Part Two' in Mexico City, Florence Pugh and Zendaya turned heads with their distinctive fashion styles. Florence Pugh, adored for her penchant for ab-revealing outfits and sheer dresses, donned a bespoke ivory two-piece from the London-based label Galvan. The ensemble was adorned with a fabric embellished with diamond-shaped mirrors, giving an impression of metallic fish scales, and a skirt featuring a high leg slit that unveiled her strappy wraparound silver heels. She accessorized her look with sculptural silver jewelry pieces by Shaun Leane, reflecting a sci-fi glamour that paid homage to her character, Princess Irulan, from 'Dune.'

Florence Pugh's Power and Confidence

Alongside her stylist, makeup artist, and hair stylist, Florence Pugh showcased an Alberta Ferretti grey, double-breasted suit at another event for the 'Dune: Part Two' promo tour. The suit, characterized by a boxy silhouette and smooth satin lapels, exuded a polished and sophisticated feel. The pleated trousers added a unique touch, and the suit as a whole reflected Florence's power and confidence. Her attitude and energy shone through the outfit, highlighting her as a center of attention at the event.

Zendaya's Standout Style

Another standout at the event was Zendaya, who wore an intergalactic-themed dress designed by independent British designer Torishéju Dumi. The unique dress was composed of gray, black, and scarlet fabrics knotted around circular shapes, creating a slightly dystopian look. Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, collaborated on this outfit, which also served as a major red-carpet debut for designer Dumi.

Co-Stars Also Make a Splash

Co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Josh Brolin also made appearances at the event, each showcasing their unique fashion sense. Chalamet donned a lustrous black sleeveless button-up shirt paired with black trousers and a leather scarf, while Butler and Brolin also sported stylish outfits.

Both Florence Pugh and Zendaya exhibited monochrome magic in contrasting ensembles, coordinating their looks while maintaining their individual style statements. The event was a testament to the fashion prowess of these actors, who complemented their on-screen roles with off-screen sartorial elegance.