Exclusive 25% Off Cariuma Sneakers with Promo Code: Celeb Favorites Now More Affordable

While you never really need a reason to pick up a new pair of sneakers, we just found you a pretty good one: Comfy sneaker brand Cariuma is having a rare sale, but only for a few more hours. Right now, you can nab a pair of celeb-worn Cariuma sneakers for 25 percent off using our exclusive promo code — and no styles are off-limits. Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of colorful kicks or you’re looking to refresh your white sneaker collection for spring, PEOPLE readers can save on tons of styles by using the code PEOPLE25 at checkout. But you’ll want to hurry, as you only have until tomorrow, Sunday, March 24, to cash in on these savings before they’re gone. Below, we rounded up popular Cariuma sneakers for you to shop now, and prices start at just $64.

Celebrity Endorsements and Customer Love

Celebrities like Katie Holmes and Natalie Portman recently proved that white sneakers won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, and you can grab this popular canvas pair on sale. The Cariuma Oca Low has racked up more than 16,600 perfect ratings from shoppers for its “supreme comfort” and “stylish” look, and multiple reviewers note that the shoes are “comfortable right out of the box.”

“I was looking for a cute everyday shoe with support — this shoe has it all,” one reviewer wrote. “Fits great, roomy in [the] toe area, [and] cute with any outfit.”

Versatility and Style for Every Occasion

If you’re looking for a shoe to help make your morning routine feel a bit easier, consider picking up a pair of comfy slip-on sneakers. This canvas style is lace-free, so they’re “easy to put on without having to bend over,” according to one shopper. Available in organic cotton canvas in seven colors and patterns, including this black polka dot print, these shoes will keep your feet from overheating throughout the day.

Add a pop of Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year to your sneaker collection by picking up the Cariuma Naicoas in the shade peach fuzz. Hundreds of shoppers are already fans of the silhouette thanks to its slip-resistant rubber soles, and the new spring-ready shade is sure to complement breezy sundresses and straight-leg jeans alike.

Final Call: Don't Miss This Exclusive Offer

“These were comfortable out of the box, very stylish, sustainable, [and] fairly priced — what's not to love?” one reviewer wrote. “I want to tell everyone about them, but I kind of want them to be my little secret.” Cariuma shoes rarely go on sale, so be sure to take advantage of this exclusive deal before it ends. Keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite Cariuma sneakers below.