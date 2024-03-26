Embrace Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Era: Top 13 Western-Inspired Spring Fashion Finds

Prepare to giddy up, Beyhive. In case you missed it, the release of Beyoncé’s eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, is right around the corner. And while we may have to wait until Friday, March 29, to hear the singer’s latest work in its entirety, we don’t have to waste any time in laying our (credit) cards down...down, down, down to stock up on so many stylish Act II-inspired fashion finds.

Advertisment

Western Wardrobe Essentials

Whether you’re in the market for a comfy pair of cowboy boots or a breezy denim dress, we rounded up cowboy-approved closet staples inspired by Beyoncé’s upcoming album at stores like Amazon, Abercrombie, Gap, and more to help you usher in her new era in style. Below, shop spring-ready pieces, including Western belts, convenient crossbody bags, jean jackets, and cowboy hats, from just $15.

Spotlight on Style

Advertisment

While the white cowboy boots Beyoncé wears in her Cowboy Carter cover photo cost $795, according to the brand, we found a lookalike pair for a fraction of the cost. Not only do these stiletto cowboy boots from Lulus have a similar mid-calf height and optic white color as the singer’s, but they’re only $69. Shoppers prefer how the boots give off a Western vibe without “[screaming] cowboy,” and one reviewer noted that they were able to “comfortably wear them all night.”

Dress Like a Diva

Beyoncé hasn’t shied away from denim throughout her Cowboy Carter era, so it’s only natural that a stylish jean jacket found a spot on our list. This option from Amazon has earned hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers for its “unique” fringe design and “flattering” oversized fit, and multiple reviewers note how easy it is to dress up or down. Pair it with a sundress or leggings for a day spent running errands, or style it with a sequin miniskirt and knee-high cowboy boots for a Bey-approved outfit of the night.

Accessorize like an A-lister by picking up this fringe crossbody bag that “fits way more than you could imagine,” according to one reviewer. More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the bag a perfect rating for its “lightweight” feel and “super cute” design, and it’s available in 14 colors, including denim blue and cherry red.

Keep scrolling to shop more Beyoncé-inspired cowboy boots, dresses, and accessories below.