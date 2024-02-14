Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley Shine at Tod's NYFW Event and Exclusive Dinner

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley dazzled at the Tod's Cocktail Party and Dinner during New York Fashion Week. The event, hosted by Tod's Group CEO Diego Della Valle and actress Uma Thurman, celebrated the reopening of the Tod's Madison Avenue boutique.

A Night of Glamour and Fashion

On February 14, 2024, the Tod's Group CEO, Diego Della Valle, and Hollywood actress Uma Thurman hosted an exclusive event during New York Fashion Week. The occasion marked the grand reopening of the Tod's Madison Avenue boutique, drawing a star-studded crowd of celebrities eager to showcase their sartorial prowess.

Stellar Attendance

Elizabeth Hurley, the quintessential English beauty, turned heads in a plunging black sheer dress that exuded elegance and glamour. Her son, Damian Hurley, equally dapper in a suit, accompanied her to the event, demonstrating an impeccable sense of style. The mother-son duo posed for photographs, their infectious smiles lighting up the room.

Other notable attendees at the boutique event included Natasha Lyonne, Kathryn Newton, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Kelly Rutherford. Each celebrity brought their unique flair, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the night.

An Intimate Dinner at The Mark Hotel

Following the boutique event, a select group of guests was invited to an intimate dinner at The Mark hotel. The exclusive gathering saw the likes of Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley, as well as Adrien Brody, Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon, Alexandra Shipp, and Anna Van Patten. The celebrities mingled, sharing their experiences and insights on fashion, film, and the ever-evolving cultural landscape.

As the night wore on, the dinner guests reveled in the warm ambiance, forging connections and creating memories that would last a lifetime. The Tod's Group CEO, Diego Della Valle, and Uma Thurman's event proved to be a resounding success, encapsulating the essence of New York Fashion Week - a celebration of style, creativity, and the human spirit.

Key points: