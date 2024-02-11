Elisa Johnson's Glamorous Pre-NYFW Dinner: Celebrating Valentine's Day Eyewear Collection

Elisa Johnson, the Los Angeles-based eyewear designer and 'it-girl', hosted an intimate pre-NYFW dinner at the vibrant Italian restaurant, MAMO, to celebrate her latest Valentine's Day drop, REIGHNE, in Gloss Red. The event, held on February 10th, brought together friends and press in a romantic atmosphere enhanced by dim lighting, vivid Italian movie posters, and red interiors.

A Night of Old Hollywood Glamour

MAMO, known for its evocative old Hollywood ambiance, played the perfect host to Johnson's dinner party. The restaurant buzzed with energy as Amapiano music filled the air, and guests savored delicious pasta dishes. Among the attendees were Lori Harvey and Samaria Leah, adding to the star-studded guest list.

Johnson's outfit for the evening was a custom red dress designed by Kwame Adusei. The hyper-feminine dress featured a high-necked, long-sleeved turtleneck and a violin-shaped outline in the back. Her makeup was kept simple yet striking, with a mauve eyeshadow and minimal lip color to let her new eyewear collection take center stage.

Johnson's Classic, Cinematic Beauty Look

Johnson opted for a classic, cinematic beauty look for the event, including sculptural blush, a smoky eye, and lined lips. Her go-to beauty product is her chestnut liner from MAC, and she keeps her bob hairstyle with specific bangs above her eyebrows. This signature ultra-blunt bob, paired with sultry eyelids and fringe, added to the old Hollywood glamour of the evening.

Self-Care and Empowerment

Johnson emphasizes the importance of self-care during busy times, including a 3-step skincare routine, regular nail, facial, and lash appointments, and speaking to herself with kindness. Before heading off to the dinner, her skin was lathered in Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil for a luminous finish.

As the evening came to a close, guests left with a gift bag containing the REIGHNE eyewear collection and a sense of the magic that Elisa Johnson brings to the world of fashion and design. The pre-NYFW dinner party served as a celebration of self-expression, empowerment, and the timeless allure of old Hollywood glamour.

