Dior to Open Its First Luxury Spa in Dubai, Offering a Unique Blend of Luxury and Wellness

In an unprecedented move, the luxury fashion house Dior is poised to open its first spa in the Middle East, with Dubai being the chosen locale. The spa is slated to welcome its first guests on April 15, 2024, and will be nestled on the 20th floor of The Lana, a property belonging to the esteemed Dorchester Collection hotel chain.

Design and Decor

The spa spreads over a generous 4,305-square-foot area, boasting a design palette that aligns with the essence of Dior. The interior is graced with soft and natural color palettes, predominantly in cream and beige hues, punctuated by pale wood accents. Blue and white touches further embellish the space, drawing inspiration from Dior's Toile de Jouy print, which is tastefully displayed across blankets and pillows within the spa.

Exclusive Treatments and Services

Guests to the spa can anticipate a diverse range of treatments, tailored for both men and women. These include facial services, muscle release-focused services, and body firming treatments known as D-sculpt. Other unique offerings include Dior Stone Therapy, a therapeutic session that merges semi-precious stones, micro-abrasion technology, and light LED therapy. The spa also promises personalized well-being escapes, designed to cater to individual preferences and desires.

Luxury Dior Products

Beyond spa services, the establishment also features a retail section that showcases luxury Dior products. Visitors can purchase high-end items such as L'Or de Vie, Rouge Premier, and Dior Prestige. The general manager of The Lana, Richard Alexander, expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture, stating the spa encapsulates Dior's philosophy and expertise in wellness.

In essence, the new Dior spa at The Lana, Dorchester Collection in Dubai, promises an exceptional experience of relaxation and indulgence, blending Dior's trademark luxury with cutting-edge wellness treatments. It is more than just a spa; it is a destination that offers a unique journey, ensuring an authentic celebration of refined living.