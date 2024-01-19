Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Sizzle at Men's Paris Fashion Week

Hollywood's power couple, Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, dazzled spectators at Men's Paris Fashion Week, stepping outside their thespian roles and into the world of high fashion.

Fashionable Foray

German-American actress Diane Kruger, known for her roles in films like 'Inglourious Basterds' and 'National Treasure,' made her presence felt on the AMI Paris runway. The 47-year-old actress embraced a daring ensemble, featuring a deep double-breasted blazer and a midi skirt, all smartly polished off with black leather lace-up boots. Adding a dash of elegance, she accented her outfit with gloves, gold earrings, and a dark purse. Her understated makeup and casual updo further enhanced her runway look. Kruger later took to social media to express her excitement and conveyed her gratitude to AMI Paris' creative director, Alexandre Mattiussi.

Reedus Returns to the Ramp

Norman Reedus, best known for his portrayal of Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead' series, demonstrated his unique style at the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear fall/winter 2024 show. His layered ensemble, featuring a maroon button-down, a brown vest with black buttons and ribbons, a blue patterned shirt, baggy purple pants, red socks, and leather shoes, was a testament to his eclectic style. Adding to his edgy look was a suit adorned with embroidered phrases, a top hat, and white sneakers. The 55-year-old actor's appearance marked a return to his modeling roots, having previously modeled for various brands and appeared in music videos.

From Film Set to Real-Life Romance

Kruger and Reedus have been in a relationship since they first met on the set of 'Sky' in 2015. In 2018, they welcomed their daughter Nova, and in 2021, the couple announced their engagement. Their shared appearance at Men's Paris Fashion Week is the latest chapter in their long-standing romance, which has thrived alongside their successful acting careers.