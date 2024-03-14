Dia Mirza Dazzles as Showstopper for Inca India at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week's Sustainable Fashion Day

At the forefront of sustainable fashion, Dia Mirza took the ramp by storm as the showstopper for Inca India on the second day of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), highlighting the importance of sustainable fashion in today's world. The event, which took place on a balmy March evening, saw the former Miss Asia Pacific International donning a regal all-black ensemble from Inca's latest collection, 'Love is a Verb', embodying the essence of sustainability with style.

Advertisment

Making a Statement with Sustainable Fashion

Inca's creative head, Amit Hansraj, showcased an exceptional range that redefines traditional craftsmanship with a modern twist. The collection, inspired by terrazzo flooring and Kantha stitches, breaks free from conventional design norms by allowing threads to run free, thus celebrating the beauty of imperfection. The use of materials crafted from byproducts of rubber and sugarcane not only underscores the brand's commitment to sustainability but also pushes the boundaries of gender and size inclusivity. Dia Mirza's all-black attire, detailed with a statement emerald necklace and a see-through veil, perfectly captured the collection's essence, making a bold statement on the importance of sustainable luxury in the fashion industry.

Unlearning and Relearning with 'Love is a Verb'

Advertisment

The theme 'Love is a Verb' goes beyond aesthetic appeal, inviting audiences and consumers alike to rethink their relationship with fashion. By integrating sustainable materials and innovative design techniques, Inca India challenges the fashion fraternity to embrace eco-friendly practices. The collection serves as a reminder that sustainable fashion is not just about reducing environmental impact but also about crafting stories of love, care, and responsibility towards our planet and its inhabitants.

Celebrating Diversity and Inclusivity

Inca's latest offerings celebrate diversity by transcending the traditional definitions of craft technique and embracing a more fluid, inclusive approach to fashion design. Through this collection, the label aims to empower individuals to express themselves without constraints, fostering a culture of acceptance and love. Dia Mirza's presence on the runway, embodying grace and elegance, underscored the message that beauty and fashion should be accessible to all, irrespective of gender or size.

As the curtains fell on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week, the buzz around Inca India's show and Dia Mirza's unforgettable ramp walk was a testament to the growing relevance of sustainable fashion. The event not only showcased the potential of eco-friendly design but also set a precedent for future fashion weeks, urging designers, brands, and consumers to think consciously about the impact of their fashion choices. In a world grappling with environmental challenges, initiatives like these shine a beacon of hope, illustrating that style and sustainability can indeed go hand in hand.