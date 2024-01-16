Denise Richards Dazzles at Sutton Stracke's Western-themed Party

Best known for her role in 'The World is Not Enough,' 52-year-old actress Denise Richards made a striking appearance at Sutton Stracke's Western-themed party in New York City. The event, part of the National Retail Federation gathering, was a significant supporter of Stracke's Circular Fashion House, where Richards holds the position of a celebrity curator. Adorned in a sophisticated ensemble of a taupe turtleneck top, brown leather trench coat, black leggings, and western-inspired boots, Richards embodied a youthful charm. Her look, complemented by a half-ponytailed hairstyle, camera-ready makeup, and petite gold earrings, was a testament to her timeless style.

Star-Studded Western Bash

Accompanying Richards was her husband, Aaron Phypers. Sporting a monochromatic look, Phypers wore all black, including a T-shirt, zip hoodie, leather jacket, dark jeans, and boots. Exemplifying a fresh and polished look, Phypers appeared clean-shaven with a recent haircut. The couple, who have been united in matrimony for five years, savored a date night at the event.

Also present at the party were 'Real Housewives of New York City' star Sonja Morgan and other Housewives celebrities such as Luann De Lessops and Cynthia Bailey. Morgan, 60, channeled an adventure-inspired outfit, comprised of tight black leather pants, a cream blouse with a bow, a fur vest, and accessorized with a purple fedora and cognac-colored alligator boots.

Spotlight on Sutton Stracke

Stracke, also 52, dressed in a sleeveless black sheath with teardrop-shaped cutouts, black boots with blue diamond cutouts, and accessorized with large diamond earrings. This marked the second consecutive year that Sutton Stracke hosted the Western-themed bash, bringing together a high-profile crowd in support of her Circular Fashion House, and promoting sustainable fashion among the elite of New York City.