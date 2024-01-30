Dakota Johnson Elevates SNL After-Party Glamour with Statement Fashion Choices

Returning to host 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time since 2015, Dakota Johnson's highly anticipated appearance became a topic of conversation for more than her comedic chops. Johnson's distinctive fashion choices during the show and the ensuing after-party were a sight to behold, adding a new dimension to post-show glamour.

Monologue Style: A Nod to the '70s

For her monologue, Johnson donned a black jumpsuit by Tom Ford, a retro-inspired ensemble that featured a bold keyhole cut-out. The outfit was accentuated with a black belt sporting a gold buckle, bangles, rings, and hoop earrings. This look evoked a sense of '70s aesthetic, reminiscent of the high fashion and flamboyant style that marked the era of Studio 54.

The SNL After-Party: A Playful Fashion Statement

However, it was Johnson's after-party attire that truly stole the show. Attending the event with her mother, Melanie Griffith, and her former stepfather, Antonio Banderas, Johnson made a bold fashion statement with her choice of evening wear. She wore a shimmery, see-through maxi dress adorned with beads and sequins, playfully revealing her black underwear. Topping off this daring ensemble, Johnson chose a cropped, feathered jacket, tapping into the 'mob wife' style currently popular on TikTok.

Accessories that Amplify

Johnson's accessory choices were as impressive as her outfits. She carried a Jimmy Choo satin mini purse valued at $1,995, boasting a sparkling crystal-encrusted metallic handle. This accessory added an extra touch of glamour to her already standout look, further solidifying Johnson's status as a fashion icon. Johnson's fashion choices during the SNL event not only elevated the standard for post-show glamour but also seemed to have a ripple effect on current micro trends.