Fashion

Cindy Crawford: The Supermodel’s Journey from Runway to Executive Producer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Cindy Crawford: The Supermodel’s Journey from Runway to Executive Producer

As the evening lights of Santa Monica began to twinkle, the sidewalks of the coastal city had a familiar yet glamorous figure gracing them – 57-year-old supermodel, Cindy Crawford. On her way to the renowned Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, Crawford was the epitome of understated elegance in an outfit that was as casual as it was chic.

A Vision in Casual Chic

Clad in grey leather trousers cinched with a brown belt, the supermodel added a touch of warmth with brown suede boots. A white collared sweater complemented her outfit’s neutral palette, while a zip-up fur jacket provided just the right blend of comfort and style against the cool Santa Monica air. Crawford’s accessories – a brown leather handbag, matching purse, minimal makeup, and gold hoop earrings – reinforced her effortlessly stylish image, proving why she remains a fashion icon more than three decades into her career.

From Supermodel to Executive Producer

Crawford’s outing followed a revealing interview with Harper’s Bazaar Singapore. Here, she discussed the dual roles she played in the 2023 docuseries ‘The Super Models’. Beyond being one of the featured models, she also served as an executive producer. The series, which spotlighted Crawford alongside fashion legends Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington Burns, garnered warm reception from critics. It currently holds an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a testament to its insightful and engaging storytelling. Crawford expressed enjoyment in not only sharing their collective narrative but also learning from the experiences and perspectives of her peers.

Reliving Fashion Through Her Daughter’s Lens

The supermodel also shared her excitement about experiencing the fashion world anew through her daughter Kaia, who has followed in her mother’s footsteps. Crawford’s Instagram posts often feature Kaia, capturing moments of shared joy, pride, and an intergenerational bond forged in the crucible of modeling. It’s a new chapter in Crawford’s fashion journey, one that allows her to mentor, guide, and cheer for her daughter from the sidelines.

A Royal Throwback

In addition to her recent endeavors, Crawford reminisced about her ‘cameo’ in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ and a memorable visit to Kensington Palace. She met Princess Diana and a young Prince William, the memory of which she recently shared on social media. It was a nostalgic reflection of her storied career, a reminder of the places she’s been, the people she’s met, and the enduring charm that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

