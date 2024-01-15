en English
Fashion

Chanel Unveils New Winter Glow Les Beiges Belle Mine d’Hiver Collection

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
In the heart of winter, Chanel debuts a new makeup collection tailored to the cold season, titled Winter Glow Les Beiges Belle Mine d’Hiver. This collection underscores a range of cosmetic products designed to maintain beauty during the colder months while aligning with the natural aesthetic of the Les Beiges line.

A Fresh Approach to Winter Beauty

Chanel’s Les Beiges Winter Glow campaign introduces a fresh-faced approach to winter beauty. The emphasis is on natural radiance amidst snowy landscapes, a stark, yet beautiful contrast to the traditional winter pallor. This collection includes a foundation base, blush, eye shadows, lipsticks, and nail varnish, all created to enhance one’s natural beauty during the frosty season.

Standout Piece: Les Beiges Blush Belle Mine d’Hiver

A distinctive piece in the collection is the Les Beiges Blush Belle Mine d’Hiver, an exclusive creation priced at $65. Available in three shades starting January 18, these blush colors – a fresh pink, a coral, and a mauve pink – are designed to mimic the natural flush of the cheeks after a brisk walk in the cold. This product is developed with a unique blend of pearlescent pigments that promise an immediate and vivid expression of color with the first application, ensuring a fresh look.

Reflecting Light for a Natural, Healthy Glow

The Les Beiges Blush Belle Mine d’Hiver’s creamy, pearly powder texture is designed to reflect light and give the complexion a natural, healthy glow reminiscent of a vitamin-enriched appearance. It’s not just about adding color; it’s about enhancing natural beauty, reflecting light, and creating a glow that promises to turn heads even in the harshest of winter conditions.

Fashion
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

