Fashion

Celebrity Fashion Forecast 2024: What to Expect This Awards Season

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Celebrity Fashion Forecast 2024: What to Expect This Awards Season

As we step into 2024, the fashion universe is in a tizzy with celebrities donning their sartorial armor. The old-world charm of outfit repeating and vintage fabric usage that marked last year’s fashion landscape continues to hold sway. The limelight already brims with a constellation of well-attired stars setting the fashion discourse for the upcoming year, poised for the forthcoming events.

The Red Carpet Saga

With the awards season just around the corner, platforms like the Golden Globe Awards, and film premieres for ‘Priscilla,’ ‘Argylle,’ and ‘Poor Thing’ are expected to be hotbeds for unforgettable fashion spectacles. Celebrities like Jacob Elordi, Emma Stone, and Dua Lipa are anticipated to leave indelible imprints on the fashion canvas with their remarkable outfits, igniting the social media platforms.

Decoding the 2024 Fashion Trends

Emerging designers, diverse talent, and nostalgic archival looks are predicted to rule the 2024 awards season. Trends like metallics, sheerness, and fringing are slated to dominate, while the femininity quotient on the red carpet is all set for a refreshing makeover, championing a new era in the fashion industry.

The forthcoming style and cultural trends for 2024 are believed to be led by elements like bows, silver jewelry, leather trench coats, colored tights, and rom-coms. Societal habits and behaviors, too, are expected to change, with moves towards cutting down on caffeine and single-use plastic, and shrugging off the people-pleasing syndrome.

What’s Hot and What’s Not

As we delve deeper into the fashion trends for 2024, we see the resurrection of the Pailette bag, the daring no pants and hosiery look, the rise of the feminine bow motif, the blokette core trend, the new shortsuit, Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2024, the timeless rose motif, the popularity of transparent skirts, the return of the drop-waisted dresses, and the comeback of kitten heels.

Celebrities welcomed 2024 in style, with Megan Thee Stallion sporting a custom two-piece set and Taylor Swift donning a Chiefs letterman jacket. Dua Lipa celebrated in Jaipur, India, while Blake Lively kept it low-key at home. Nicki Minaj performed at E11EVEN Miami, dressed as an ‘Alaïa Barbie’.

The Sustainable Fashion Movement

The fashion trends for celebrities in 2024 showcase a shift towards sustainable fashion, with statement ear cuffs, wool maxi coats, vintage fashion, ballet flats, and the colour red taking center stage. The fast fashion trend is giving way to vintage and resale platforms, with comfort replacing sky-high heels in the form of ballet flats. The monotonous color gray is out, and red is all set to be the colour of the season for 2024.

As we anticipate the fashion extravaganza that 2024 promises to be, don’t forget to check out who has bagged the title of the best-dressed individual for the initial month of the year.

Fashion
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

