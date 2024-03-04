Burton Goods Launches New Pilot Leather Strap for Apple Watch, Offers First Order Discount

In a move that merges nostalgic design with modern technology, Burton Goods, the company formerly known as Pad & Quill, has recently introduced its latest creation - the Pilot Leather Strap for Apple Watch. This new addition, available in Bourbon Brown and Onyx Black, not only pays homage to the daring spirit of World War II pilots but also promises compatibility with the Apple Watch Ultra and standard models. An enticing launch deal, including a 20% discount on your first order with code FIRST20 and a special 30% off on the new strap, is making waves ahead of its shipping date later this month.

A Nod to History with Modern Craftsmanship

Embracing the design principles of its predecessor, the Pad & Quill collection, Burton Goods' Pilot Leather Strap draws inspiration from the courageous World War II pilots. The incorporation of durable rivets, a hallmark of the classic B-Uhren style bands, not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but ensures the watch remains securely fastened, reminiscent of the challenges faced during historic aerial combat. Crafted from full-grain leather and fitted with 316L solid bar stainless steel adapters, the strap offers a high-strength, corrosion-resistant connection to the Apple Watch, complemented by robust stitching that enhances both its durability and its vintage charm.

The launch of the Pilot Leather Strap is part of a broader expansion of Burton Goods' leather Apple accessory collection. With an emphasis on quality and design, the brand continues to explore the intersection of history and technology, creating products that not only serve a functional purpose but also tell a story. Customers interested in the broader collection can look forward to an array of products that maintain the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and aesthetic appeal.

Exclusive Offers and Future Prospects

As Burton Goods transitions from its former identity as Pad & Quill, it seeks to reinvigorate its brand presence in the market with compelling offers. The introduction of the Pilot Leather Strap is accompanied by an attractive opportunity for customers to save on their first purchase and on this latest addition. This strategic move not only caters to loyal customers but also aims to attract new ones, setting the stage for the brand’s future endeavors in the realm of tech accessories.

With its latest launch, Burton Goods not only pays tribute to the past but also paves the way for future innovations. The Pilot Leather Strap for Apple Watch stands as a testament to the brand’s dedication to blending historical inspirations with contemporary functionality. As Burton Goods continues to explore this fusion, customers can anticipate a range of products that honor tradition while embracing modernity.