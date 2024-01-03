Bulgari’s ‘With Me, With You’ Campaign Marks 15 Years of Partnership with Save the Children

Renowned luxury brand Bulgari has announced its ‘With Me, With You’ campaign, celebrating 15 years of its fruitful partnership with the globally recognized non-profit, Save the Children. The campaign intends to emphasize the incredible power of collective effort aimed at a noble cause. Central to this campaign is the unveiling of a new pendant necklace, a part of an exquisite jewelry collection that embodies several other pieces.

‘With Me, With You’ Campaign: A Beacon of Collective Effort

The name of the campaign – ‘With Me, With You’ – underlines the spirit of unity and togetherness that has been the cornerstone of the Bulgari and Save the Children partnership. Since 2009, the two entities have joined forces to improve and enhance the lives of the world’s most disadvantaged children, making this a truly groundbreaking collaboration.

Bulgari’s Bespoke Jewelry Collection: A Silver Link to a Golden Cause

The jewelry collection launched as part of the campaign features a sterling silver necklace with a circular pendant that echoes the design of Bulgari’s B.zero1 Rock line. Priced at 800 euros, the necklace represents a tangible link between the luxury brand’s patrons and the charitable cause it supports. The collection also includes a ring worth 600 euros, a bracelet for 650 euros, and two additional pendant necklaces priced at 790 and 700 euros respectively. Each sale contributes to the noble cause championed by Save the Children.

Prominent Figures Lend Their Support

The campaign is being spearheaded by a host of prominent figures, including actress Anne Hathaway, model Eva Herzigova, image architect Law Roach, model and actor Jon Kortajarena, and orchestra conductor Beatrice Venezi. Their endorsements add lustre to the campaign while amplifying the message of unity and charity.

Over the years, through the sales of their bespoke jewelry collection designed specifically for this philanthropic alliance, Bulgari has successfully contributed over 105 million dollars to Save the Children’s cause, reaching over 2 million children across 37 countries. The campaign will continue to channel these efforts, aiming to create lasting change in the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children.