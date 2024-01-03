Bulgari and Save the Children Unveil ‘With Me, With You’ Campaign

In a heartening display of philanthropy and luxury fashion coalescing, Bulgari, the renowned luxury brand, has partnered with the esteemed charity organization, Save the Children, launching a campaign titled ‘With Me, With You.’ This initiative comes in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their symbiotic partnership, designed to underscore the power of collective efforts in driving charitable causes.

‘With Me, With You’: A Celebration of Commitment

At the heart of the campaign lies the release of a bespoke pendant necklace, a reflection of Bulgari’s iconic B.zero1 Rock line. Priced at 800 euros, the necklace is expected to be a significant contributor to the fundraising efforts. Alongside the necklace, the campaign also unveils a range of complementary pieces such as a 600-euro ring, a 650-euro bracelet, and two additional pendant necklaces valued at 790 and 700 euros respectively.

Celebrity Ambassadors: Lending Star Power to a Noble Cause

In a bid to ensure the campaign’s resonance, several high-profile individuals have stepped in as ambassadors. The luminary lineup includes award-winning actress Anne Hathaway, celebrated model Eva Herzigova, the illustrious image architect Law Roach, model cum actor Jon Kortajarena, and the globally recognized orchestra conductor Beatrice Venezi. Their collective influence is set to elevate the campaign’s visibility, channeling the spotlight to the cause at hand.

A Partnership Rooted in Empowerment

Begun in 2009, the Bulgari-Save the Children partnership has yielded remarkable results. Through the sales of their specially designed jewelry collection, Bulgari has successfully raised over 105 million dollars for the charity. This substantial sum has been instrumental in empowering some of the world’s most vulnerable children, underscoring the importance of such collaborations in creating positive social impact.

As Bulgari and Save the Children celebrate their 15th year of collaboration, the ‘With Me, With You’ campaign embodies their shared commitment to driving change. By leveraging the power of luxury fashion to fuel philanthropic endeavors, the partnership has set a compelling example of corporate social responsibility, inspiring hope amidst adversity and underscoring the enduring power of collective action.