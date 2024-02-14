BTS Star Kim Taehyung (V) Dazzles in New CELINE Collaboration

In a captivating fusion of high fashion and K-pop, Kim Taehyung, better known as V from the globally acclaimed group BTS, has unveiled his latest collaboration with luxury brand CELINE. The black-and-white campaign, shot by the esteemed Hedi Slimane, showcases Taehyung's undeniable charm and the timeless elegance of CELINE.

A Star Ambassador

Since being appointed as a global ambassador for CELINE in March 2023, Taehyung has consistently embodied the brand's sophistication and style. His involvement in the campaign reflects the growing influence of K-pop culture and its ability to transcend borders.

Billboards Light Up Major Chinese Cities

Fans in Shanghai, Chengdu, and Beijing have been treated to larger-than-life billboards featuring Taehyung's alluring presence. These visual spectacles have sparked excitement and admiration among both devoted followers and passersby, further solidifying the power of the K-pop phenomenon.

Military Service and Musical Achievements

In addition to his successful partnership with CELINE, Taehyung recently completed supplementary training for his mandatory military service in South Korea. This dedication to his civic duties, combined with the release of new music, demonstrates his unwavering commitment to his craft.

As the campaign continues to make waves across social media, Kim Taehyung's star power and the enduring appeal of CELINE's designs have become an unstoppable force in the world of fashion and entertainment. The collaboration between these two icons serves as a testament to the boundless potential of artistic synergy and cultural exchange.

