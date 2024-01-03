Breaking Gender Norms: A Case for Men in Skirts

Fashion, a landscape as vibrant as it is diverse, often finds itself at odds with the principles of feminism. As the world inches towards gender equity, one enduring bastion of gender norms remains: the clothing we wear. My sister, a staunch feminist, has a three-question test she poses to men who claim to be allies. These questions revolve around taking a wife’s surname, being the primary caregiver, and wearing a skirt in public. Despite the forward march of progress, it’s startling how often these questions are met with hesitation or outright refusal.

The Power of the Skirt

Let’s consider the skirt, a garment I’ve worn on multiple occasions. Its versatility, practicality, and inherent style often make it a superior choice to trousers. From the flowing maxis to the structured A-lines, skirts offer a range of shapes and styles that the typical male wardrobe lacks. They even boast practical elements like pockets, challenging the entrenched notion that men’s clothing is all about utility.

Historical Attempts at Fashion Equality

Efforts to normalize skirts for men aren’t new. The Men’s Dress Reform Party of the 1920s and 30s pushed against restrictive male attire, advocating for healthier and more comfortable alternatives. This echoes the struggles women have faced to expand their fashion choices. One notable example was Helen Hulick, who refused to wear a dress in court in 1938, highlighting how women, too, have had to fight against restrictive clothing norms.

A Step Towards Gender Equality

Skirts for men is more than a fashion statement. It’s a step towards breaking down gender norms and achieving true equality. Yes, there can be negative reactions, but they only underscore how deep-seated these conventions are. As for me, I have no qualms donning a skirt, and I encourage more men to embrace this liberating fashion choice. Perhaps start with a classic black kilt, a nod to tradition and a step towards a more expressive, confident future.