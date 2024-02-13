Bemis Associates Expands EverFit Adhesive Line for Enhanced Comfort and Durability in Apparel

Bemis Associates Ushers in a New Era of Comfort and Durability with EverFit Adhesive Line Expansion

Revolutionizing Apparel: Bemis' EverFit Line Expansion

February 13, 2024 - Bemis Associates, Inc., a leader in adhesive technology, has announced the expansion of its EverFit product line. The new offerings aim to cater to the evolving needs of the apparel industry and its consumers. With a focus on comfort, durability, and flexibility, the EverFit line promises to redefine the quality and performance of clothing.

Enhancing Performance and Aesthetics

EverFit, a sewfree adhesive, has been hailed for its ability to enhance the performance and aesthetic of bras, waistbands, and other clothing with straps or seams. By reducing seamlines and providing a smooth, comfortable fit, EverFit has become a go-to solution for apparel designers looking to improve their products.

The expanded EverFit line now includes solid, net, and breathable formats, making it suitable for a wide range of garments such as bras, leggings, and waistlines. This versatility allows designers to create innovative and functional clothing that meets the diverse needs of today's consumers.

Commercial Success in Intimates, Performance, and Athleisure Markets

Since its inception, EverFit has seen remarkable commercial success in the intimates, performance, and athleisure markets. The technology's ability to provide a comfortable fit without compromising on durability has resonated with consumers who value both style and functionality.

With the expansion of the EverFit line, Bemis Associates is poised to further strengthen its position in these markets. By offering apparel designers more options for creating comfortable and durable garments, the company is helping to shape the future of the apparel industry.

As Bemis Associates continues to push the boundaries of adhesive technology, consumers can look forward to a new era of comfortable and durable clothing. The EverFit line expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the apparel industry.

In conclusion, the expansion of Bemis Associates' EverFit adhesive line is set to revolutionize the apparel industry by providing apparel designers with more options for creating comfortable and durable garments. With its focus on comfort, durability, and flexibility, the EverFit line is poised to meet the diverse needs of today's consumers and shape the future of the apparel industry.