en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale: High-Quality Athleisure at Unbeatable Prices

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale: High-Quality Athleisure at Unbeatable Prices

Popular athleisure wear brand, Athleta, is ushering in the New Year with its much-anticipated Semi-Annual Sale. The sale event, which runs from December 25, 2023, to January 18, 2024, offers customers significant discounts on high-quality activewear and loungewear. This is not just a sale; it’s an opportunity for women to revamp their fitness and relaxation wardrobes without breaking the bank.

Discounts Galore: Activewear to Loungewear

The Semi-Annual Sale includes discounts of up to 60% off on select items, an extra 15% off almost everything, and two exclusive days with an additional 20% off select styles. The offerings range from activewear essentials to cozy jackets and cooling sleepwear – a perfect match for the cooler weather. And the best part? No promo code is needed to avail these discounts.

Athleta: Merging Style, Quality, and Performance

Endorsed by professional athletes like Allyson Felix and Simone Biles, Athleta has earned a reputation for creating clothing that combines style, quality, and performance. The brand caters to women of diverse shapes and sizes, and its designs are suitable for a wide variety of activities – workouts, hikes, or even everyday errands.

Extra Savings for Younger Customers

Not to be left out, Athleta’s younger customers also have a chance to save big during the Semi-Annual Sale. The brand extends its discounts to the girls’ apparel line, ensuring savings and style for all ages.

As the clock ticks on this lucrative sale event, Athleta continues to emphasize the quality and style of its offerings. So, whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or just someone in search of comfortable loungewear, the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale is a shopping event you won’t want to miss.

0
Fashion
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ASICS Partners with EARLS COLLECTION for a Personalized GT-2160 Sneaker Design

By Salman Khan

Zion Williamson: A New Season and a New Shoe Colorway

By Salman Khan

Aveda and Van Michael Salon Team Unveil Groundbreaking Vortex Collection

By Rafia Tasleem

Jordan Brand Poised to Release New Air Jordan 11 Colorways

By Salman Khan

Rag-O-Rama Shuts Down Abruptly After 25 Years in Columbus ...
@Business · 34 mins
Rag-O-Rama Shuts Down Abruptly After 25 Years in Columbus ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Best Travel Pants for Women: A Comprehensive Guide

By Nitish Verma

Navigating the Best Travel Pants for Women: A Comprehensive Guide
Lizzo’s Yitty Expands Inclusive Activewear Line with UltraLift Collection

By Nimrah Khatoon

Lizzo's Yitty Expands Inclusive Activewear Line with UltraLift Collection
Chaco Kicks Off the New Year with Exciting Discounts on Footwear

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chaco Kicks Off the New Year with Exciting Discounts on Footwear
Navigating Children’s Fashion: A Guide to Top Brands

By Salman Khan

Navigating Children's Fashion: A Guide to Top Brands
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
17 seconds
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
36 seconds
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
54 seconds
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
1 min
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
1 min
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
2 mins
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
2 mins
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
2 mins
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
2 mins
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app