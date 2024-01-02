en English
Fashion

ASOS's Budget Bridal Heels Garner Positive Reviews and Resemble Luxury Brand

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
ASOS’s Budget Bridal Heels Garner Positive Reviews and Resemble Luxury Brand

ASOS, the online fashion and cosmetic retailer, has emerged as a budget-friendly destination for brides-to-be. The Truffle Collection bridal heeled mules with pearl embellishment, a product on their site, has captured considerable interest among those planning their weddings. The appeal of these heels lies not only in their style and comfort, but also in their striking resemblance to the luxury brand Jimmy Choo’s Aurelie 65 Latte Patent Leather Pointed Pumps with Pearl Embellishment—minus the exorbitant price tag.

From £36 to £15: The Deal That’s Turning Heads

The bridal heels in question were originally priced at £36. Now, in a significant price drop, they are available for £15, making them an attractive proposition for brides seeking affordable wedding footwear. The shoes feature a four-inch heel, a faux pearl trim, and a pointed toe, making them a chic yet cost-effective alternative to pricier counterparts.

TikTok Endorsement Sparks Interest

A self-proclaimed ‘2024 bride’ named Bobbi Williams brought these heels to the spotlight when she shared the find on TikTok. The social media endorsement has kindled interest among the wedding planning community, with numerous brides reviewing the ASOS heels positively.

Buyer Feedback: Comfort, Style, and Affordability

The feedback on the ASOS website is overwhelmingly positive, with 83% of buyers recommending the shoes. Customers praise their comfort, style, and, most notably, their resemblance to the Jimmy Choo bridal heels that retail for £725. The shoes are available in sizes ranging from 2 to 12, making them accessible to a wide range of brides.

In addition to ASOS, David’s Bridal is also offering discounts and sales on bridal accessories, dresses, and veils. They are currently providing up to 75% off on wedding dresses, an extra 50% off on clearance bridesmaid dresses, and several other discounts on mother of the bride dresses and accessories.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

