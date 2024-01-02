en English
Fashion

ASOS Lures Brides with Affordable Jimmy Choo Alternative

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
ASOS Lures Brides with Affordable Jimmy Choo Alternative

ASOS, the popular online fashion retailer, is making waves in the bridal world. Offering an affordable alternative to high-end designer wedding shoes, it’s become a go-to for budget-conscious brides-to-be. The spotlight is currently on the Truffle Collection bridal heeled mules with pearl embellishment in white. These heels, which originally sold for £36, are now on sale for just £15, a price that has attracted a flock of eager shoppers.

ASOS Heels vs. Jimmy Choo

The Truffle Collection bridal heeled mules have drawn comparisons to Jimmy Choo’s Aurelie 65 Latte Patent Leather Pointed Pumps with Pearl Embellishment. The designer pair retails at a whopping £725, making the ASOS heels a steal for those coveting the Jimmy Choo aesthetic without the hefty price tag. The ASOS heels feature a four-inch heel, faux pearl trim, and a pointed toe, mirroring the designer version’s elegance and style.

A Digital Word of Mouth

‘2024 bride’ Bobbi Williams was one of the first to spotlight this remarkable deal on TikTok, triggering a wave of interest from other brides-to-be. The ASOS heels have since received widespread praise, their comfort and style earning them an impressive 83% recommendation rate on the ASOS website.

More Bridal Options on ASOS

ASOS isn’t stopping at bridal heels. The retailer offers a variety of other bridal footwear options, including mid-heeled sock boots, kitten heel sock boots, high-heeled sock boots, studded kitten heel boots, knee boots, and platform ankle boots. With prices ranging from $54.99 to $219.00 and discounts available on certain items, ASOS continues to cater to brides on a budget.

Fashion
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

