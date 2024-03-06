Anthropologie Unveils Maya Slingbacks: A Chic Alternative to Ganni's Cult Buckled Flats

Putting their signature Scandi spin on the ballet flats trend, Ganni's buckled slingbacks are now ubiquitous among the style set. Characterised by their slingback silhouette, patent finish, chunky silver buckles, and square block heel, the influencer It-shoe is a street style mainstay. Crafted from calf leather with engraved Ganni logos, the cult shoe's popularity lies in its versatility. Whether poking out of baggy, wide-leg jeans in the winter or styled with maxi poplin skirts or mini dresses in the summer, there's a reason why the all-year-round flats have become such a modern icon.

The High Street Responds

The catch? The buckled shoes will set you back just shy of £300. Luckily for those wanting the Ganni look for less, the high street is full of inspired takes, from Stradivarius to Mango. Now, Anthropologie has launched a near identical alternative to the designer pair: the Maya slingbacks. Plus, there's even a kitten heel version to rival the Copenhagen label's buckled kitten heel pumps. Here's everything you need to know.

Anthropologie's Maya Slingbacks: A Closer Look

Featuring the same slingback design as Ganni's cult pair, Anthropologie's Maya flats are crafted from leather with a rubber outsole. Just like Ganni's, the pumps feature two buckle straps with silver hardware and a flat sole. The high street version is less chunky than the original pair, lending them to those with a more refined and dainty taste. Of course, we can't attest to their quality and are sure that Ganni's designer pair are made from higher quality material.

Investment vs. Affordability

If the real deal has been on the wishlist, Ganni's well-crafted shoes will be well worth the investment - and is certainly a pair that's been on our mind for quite some time. Made from durable calf leather, the flats feature buckles, a strap and a slingback silhouette. The pointed toe complete with eyelet detailing adds a luxe touch to any outfit. The shoes are a versatile staple - they're just as wearable during the summer with midi dresses as they are with denim during the colder months. Plus, they come in four colourways for every taste. An affordable take on Ganni's black buckle kitten heels, Anthropologie's Maya pumps are characterised by a leather upper and rubber outsole for durability. Reminiscent of the cult Ganni flats, the shoes feature slingback buckle detailing and delicate thin straps. Complete with a kitten heel (big news this season), the simple style is elevated to the chunky silver buckle and pointed toe. Plus, they come in a trending butter yellow finish that's perfect for wedding season.