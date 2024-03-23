Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Save Up to 63% on Vera Bradley Bags

If you're looking to brighten up your spring wardrobe with colorful floral patterns, you can't go wrong with a Vera Bradley bag — especially one that's marked down. Amazon's Big Spring Sale is on, and shoppers can save big on tons of seasonal fashion favorites. We found impressive deals on a variety of Vera Bradley pieces, like roomy totes, handy crossbody bags, travel-ready duffles, and more starting at just $13. Act fast to grab these top-rated finds while they're up to 63 percent off during Amazon's sale of the season, which ends on Monday, March 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Advertisment

Trendy Totes on Sale

Looking for a catch-all bag? The classic Vera Tote is spacious, convenient, and right on trend with styles we've seen celebrities sporting this season. The tote is made from soft and durable cotton that can securely hold a ton of stuff. It has a roomy interior compartment, along with six inner pockets to help keep your belongings organized. Many reviewers note that the bag is the ideal size to carry laptops, books, cosmetics cases, and other big-ticket items. You can pick it up in 44 signature patterns, including Enchantment for 48 percent off, Sea Air Floral for 46 percent off, and Botanical Paisley Pink with a stackable coupon. Discounts vary depending on each style.

Crossbody Convenience

Advertisment

Crossbody bags are another celebrity-worn closet staple, so don't miss the deal on this adorable style now. The purse's adjustable shoulder strap can be worn on your side or as a crossbody for hands-free convenience. It has two main compartments, each outfitted with zip closures to secure your contents on the go. Plus, the bag is equipped with radio frequency identification-blocking technology to protect your license, credit, and debit cards. One reviewer summed it up by raving, "This purse is lightweight, cute, and perfect for travel." Grab it on sale with varying discounts in 26 styles.

Stylish Satchel Steal

The best deal we found belongs to this satchel purse, which is up to 63 percent off for Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The bag blends fashion with function, since its timelessly stylish design has a ton of handy interior and exterior pockets to house small and large essentials. "This purse is beautiful, practical, and durable," one shopper raved in their review. "I love that it's 100 percent cotton, so I can hand-wash if needed. Most of the time, the straps on my purses wear out too quickly — I won't have that problem with this one." Shop the satchel bag in an array of Vera Bradley's iconic paisley, floral, and plaid patterns.

We found even more spring deals on Vera Bradley bags, wallets, and organizers this weekend. Read on to see our favorite styles and add them to your cart before Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends.