Amanda Wakely Shares Age-Defying Wardrobe Secrets: Embrace Style Over Fashion

British designer Amanda Wakely, an Order of the British Empire awardee known for her timeless fashion sense at 61, recently shared invaluable advice on how women can achieve a youthful look through their wardrobe choices. Speaking to GBNews, Wakely emphasized the significance of personal style over blindly following fashion trends, a philosophy that has cemented her status in the fashion industry.

Personal Style vs. Fashion Trends

Wakely advises older women to focus less on chasing fashion trends and more on cultivating their personal style. "Try to develop the DNA of your style and add fashionable items that you like. Wear your clothes - don't let them wear you - and, most importantly, enjoy yourself," she stated. This approach involves prioritizing comfort and suitability over the novelty, adding trendy pieces to outfits for a modern touch.

The 'Less is More' Philosophy

Adopting a 'less is more' strategy is key to looking younger, according to Wakely. She suggests softening makeup if you have great hair or opting for a casual ponytail paired with glossy red lips if you have long hair. The designer also encourages integrating casual elements like white sneakers or a simple T-shirt with formal attire to create elegant yet relaxed looks. Conversely, simpler outfits can be elevated with extravagant accessories, such as a statement piece of jewelry.

Developing Personal Taste

While style tricks are learnable, Wakely underscores the importance of developing and refining personal taste over time. Experimentation with different cuts, colors, and shapes is essential for discovering what truly complements an individual. Adding sporty elements can introduce a cool factor to almost any ensemble, illustrating that a luxurious coat can seamlessly blend with joggers and sneakers. Ultimately, Wakely's guidance champions the idea that personal style, cultivated through a lifetime of experimentation and enjoyment, plays a pivotal role in achieving a youthful appearance.