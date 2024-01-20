A Ma Maniere Debuts Air Max 95 Sneaker Collaboration with Nike

A Ma Maniere, a luxury fashion and sneaker boutique, unveiled their latest collaboration with Nike's Sportswear category during Paris Fashion Week, revealing an upcoming release in 2024. The innovative design features the classic Air Max 95, reimagined with a fresh and modern twist.

Signature A Ma Maniere X Nike Collaboration

The A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Max 95 collaboration showcases the Air Max 95's signature gradient layering, but with a touch of sophistication. The sneaker carries a color palette of dusty pinks and purples, characteristic of the classic Air Max model, but with the A Ma Maniere branding prominently visible on the tongue and lasered into the forefoot of the T-toe. The design is further enhanced with zig-zag stitching and is topped with a perforated leather base layer, providing a unique texture contrast.

Revamped Air Max 95 Design

In a notable departure from traditional design, the conventional lace eyelets on the Air Max 95 have been replaced by a lace-in-hole structure on a dark Violet Ore suede collar. This innovative alteration not only provides a fresh aesthetic but also enhances the overall comfort and fit of the sneaker.

A Ma Maniere's Dominance in Sneaker Collaborations

As a member of the Whitaker Group, A Ma Maniere continues to lead the pack in Nike and Jordan shoe collaborations. This latest project follows their successful multi-shoe Nike Air Force 1 collection in 2019. While there's no confirmed release information for the Air Max 95 collaboration yet, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating more updates from A Ma Maniere in the months ahead, hinting at the boutique's continued dominance in the sneaker collaboration space.