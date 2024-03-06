18 East Launches 'Homegrown' with Vermont Artisans, Celebrating Local Craftsmanship

18 East, a renowned fashion brand based in downtown New York, has embarked on an innovative project that pays homage to Vermont's rich outdoor culture and local craftsmanship. Dubbed 'Homegrown,' this initiative sees the brand collaborating with a selection of family-owned Vermont businesses, thereby blending urban style with rural artisanal traditions.

Advertisment

Roots and Collaboration

The 'Homegrown' project is deeply personal to 18 East's founder, Antonio Ciongoli, whose Vermont upbringing has heavily influenced the brand's ethos. The initiative's first wave features collaborations with Johnson Woolen Mills, Thuja, Muriel's, Moriarty, and Darn Tough, showcasing a range of garments from wool zip flannels and fleece-lined vests to merino wool socks and wool beanies. These pieces were made using vintage fabrics and traditional Vermont textiles, highlighting the state's legacy of craftsmanship.

Community and Craftsmanship

Advertisment

Each collaborative partner brings a unique element to the 'Homegrown' project. Johnson Woolen Mills, for instance, has contributed with a capsule collection that includes overshirts, vests, and pants made from deadstock fabric. Meanwhile, Thuja's custom pullover and Muriel's fisherman's sweater emphasize the importance of small-scale, quality manufacturing in preserving local traditions. This initiative not only celebrates Vermont's craft but also aims to strengthen the community by supporting local businesses.

Availability and Future Endeavors

The first offerings from the 'Homegrown' project are now available at 18 East's flagship store and will be released on their webstore on March 7. As the initiative continues to evolve, 18 East plans to expand its collaborations, promising more unique and locally crafted pieces. Through 'Homegrown,' 18 East is setting a precedent for how fashion brands can support local economies while staying true to their aesthetic values.

This project represents a significant step towards sustainable fashion, emphasizing the importance of local craftsmanship and community engagement. As 18 East continues to explore its Vermont roots, the 'Homegrown' initiative offers a promising model for others in the industry, showcasing how collaboration and sustainability can coexist harmoniously in the world of fashion.