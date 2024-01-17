Fashion Influencer Stephanie Lauer Previews Skims' Raw Edge Collection

Renowned fashion influencer Stephanie Lauer, boasting a vibrant TikTok community of over 280,000 followers, recently gave her followers a sneak peek into Skims' latest Raw Edge collection. Stephanie, who proudly wears a 32DD cup, unveiled her recent shopping haul, which encompassed a mix of her most-loved items and new pieces from the chic collection.

Undying Love for Skims

Among the items she highlighted were Skims' lounge pants in a limited edition Brick color, priced at $44, and a matching lounge crop top for $26. These pieces have long been a staple in Stephanie's wardrobe, and her followers regularly see them featured in her posts.

Raw Edge Collection Takes Center Stage

However, the real star of her haul was the Raw Edge collection. Stephanie expressed particular enthusiasm for this line, noting a starry black tee for $48 and a baby tee for $38 in various neutral colors. She also showcased matching raw hem shorts for $30, a testament to her love for coordinated outfits.

Anticipation Builds Among Followers

Stephanie's followers are eagerly awaiting her try-on haul. Her initial review has stirred up a wave of excitement, with many followers already commenting on the soft material of the collection and seeking advice on sizing for the shorts. The anticipation is palpable as her followers look forward to her detailed review, which could influence their own purchasing decisions.