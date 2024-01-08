en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Fashion Forecast: Spring-Summer 2024 Trends Shaped by Creative Shifts and Runway Highlights

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Fashion Forecast: Spring-Summer 2024 Trends Shaped by Creative Shifts and Runway Highlights

The fashion world is set to bloom in a myriad of ways in the spring-summer season of 2024, influenced significantly by pivotal shifts in creative directorship and memorable runway moments of the previous year. From the departure of Sarah Burton and Jeremy Scott from Alexander McQueen and Moschino respectively, to the arrival of Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton, these changes have paved the way for a futuristic approach to fashion, where quiet luxury and sustainability rule the roost.

A Playful Blend of Proportions, Materials, and Classic Design Revivals

2024 promises a playful blend of proportions, materials, and classic design revivals. Preppy styles from the 2000s are set to make a striking comeback. The sporty elements like tracksuits and polos will be paired with tailored pieces, offering a modern twist to the retro aesthetic. A spring-friendly trend to watch out for is the pairing of pantsuits with tailored Bermuda shorts, offering a balance of formal and casual.

Florals and Fringe Make a Comeback

Florals, particularly roses, are set to remain a staple for the season. White dresses, in a variety of cuts and fabrics, are set to steal the limelight. Skirts will feature new shapes, fabrics, and hemlines, pushing the boundaries of conventional design. The resurgence of fringe detailing adds a dash of drama to the fashion landscape, while sheer silhouettes continue to make a bold statement.

Color Trends: Millennial Pink and Peach Fuzz

As far as color trends go, Millennial Pink and Peach Fuzz are the shades to watch in 2024. Pantone has crowned Peach Fuzz 13-1023 TCX as the color of the year, signifying a shift towards warm, comforting hues. The rise of ‘grandpa fashion’ is predicted to make waves in the fashion industry, offering a gender-neutral retro aesthetic that is both comfortable and chic.

Shaping the Future of Fashion

The fashion industry’s dynamic nature is reflective of the society it caters to, with its shifts and trends often mirroring broader cultural, political, and environmental changes. As we look forward to the spring-summer season of 2024, it is clear that the industry is evolving in response to the times, with a focus on sustainability, inclusivity, and diversity taking center stage. It is an exciting time for fashion enthusiasts, designers, and consumers alike, as we navigate this ever-evolving landscape.

0
Fashion Lifestyle
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
2 mins ago
Dua Lipa Shines in Schiaparelli at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, a dazzling spectacle of glamour and talent, Dua Lipa stole the spotlight. The singer, known for her captivating performances and trendsetting style, arrived on the red carpet in a remarkable custom-designed outfit by Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of Schiaparelli. The Italian fashion house, renowned for its innovative designs
Dua Lipa Shines in Schiaparelli at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Lily Gladstone Shatters Glass Ceiling as First Indigenous Best Actress Nominee at Golden Globes
9 mins ago
Lily Gladstone Shatters Glass Ceiling as First Indigenous Best Actress Nominee at Golden Globes
Hunter Schafer's Controversial Golden Globes Attire: A Tangle of Praise and Mockery
12 mins ago
Hunter Schafer's Controversial Golden Globes Attire: A Tangle of Praise and Mockery
Jayanti Reddy Opens Flagship Store: A Blend of Heritage and Modernity
5 mins ago
Jayanti Reddy Opens Flagship Store: A Blend of Heritage and Modernity
Julianne Hough Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation at Creative Arts Emmy Awards
6 mins ago
Julianne Hough Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation at Creative Arts Emmy Awards
CarnageCosplay Brings Iron Man's Model-Prime Armor Back to Life
7 mins ago
CarnageCosplay Brings Iron Man's Model-Prime Armor Back to Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
2 mins
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
2 mins
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
4 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
5 mins
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
5 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
6 mins
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
7 mins
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
7 mins
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
7 mins
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app