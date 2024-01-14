en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Fashion Figures in the Spotlight: Holland-Cooper, Paltrow, & Campbell

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Fashion Figures in the Spotlight: Holland-Cooper, Paltrow, & Campbell

Renowned designer Jade Holland-Cooper, whose couture coats are adored by none other than the Princess of Wales, has recently made headlines by venturing into the online resale market. Despite her fashion enterprise reporting an impressive annual profit of 4 million, Holland-Cooper has started listing her pre-loved designer garments on Depop, a popular online platform for second-hand apparel.

Jade Holland-Cooper’s Unexpected Foray into Resale

Holland-Cooper’s move into the resale market might come as a surprise to many, given her brand’s status and the high-end pricing of her new offerings. Her creations, notably her designer coats, fetch prices up to £2,000. Yet, she has chosen to list items like Gucci sliders, worn only once, for a mere £129 and J Brand jeans for £69 on Depop. This decision, while unexpected, reflects a growing trend in the fashion industry to promote sustainability and extend the lifecycle of garments.

Gwyneth Paltrow Promotes Color Therapy

In other fashion and lifestyle news, wellness advocate and Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow, has been championing color therapy as the latest health trend. According to Paltrow, wearing specific colors can harness and exude qualities such as warmth, strength, creativity, and passion, adding a new dimension to the idea of ‘dressing for success’.

Naomi Campbell’s Stern Warning to Inner Circle

Adding to the flurry of news from the world of fashion and celebrity, supermodel Naomi Campbell has issued a warning to her close circle about trusting false allegations. This comes in the wake of reports associating Campbell with scandal-ridden financier Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting that she was among the celebrities who had flown on Epstein’s private jet. Campbell has categorically denied knowledge of any wrongdoing associated with Epstein, and her cautionary message to her friends indicates her vigilance and careful observation of their reactions to such situations.

0
Fashion Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
12 mins ago
Pakt: Revolutionizing Wardrobe Management in Cramped Cities
When space becomes a luxury, innovation steps in to provide solutions. This is precisely the case in Hong Kong, a city renowned for its cramped living spaces. The issue caught the attention of Barbara Yu Larsson, a well-traveled entrepreneur hailing from Taipei, who founded Pakt, a digital wardrobe management service that has been changing the
Pakt: Revolutionizing Wardrobe Management in Cramped Cities
Fendi's Tribute to Princess Anne: A Royal Fashion Homage in Milan
2 hours ago
Fendi's Tribute to Princess Anne: A Royal Fashion Homage in Milan
Shah Rukh Khan's Respectful Gesture and Entertainment Updates
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan's Respectful Gesture and Entertainment Updates
Kelce Brothers in NFL: A Tale of Two Personalities
1 hour ago
Kelce Brothers in NFL: A Tale of Two Personalities
Fendi's Gender-Fluid Collection Challenges Traditional Fashion Norms
1 hour ago
Fendi's Gender-Fluid Collection Challenges Traditional Fashion Norms
Jennifer Garner's Playful Ode to Overalls and Glimpses of Her Off-screen Life
2 hours ago
Jennifer Garner's Playful Ode to Overalls and Glimpses of Her Off-screen Life
Latest Headlines
World News
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
59 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
2 mins
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
5 mins
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
6 mins
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
6 mins
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
7 mins
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
8 mins
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
9 mins
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
10 mins
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app