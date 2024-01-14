Fashion Figures in the Spotlight: Holland-Cooper, Paltrow, & Campbell

Renowned designer Jade Holland-Cooper, whose couture coats are adored by none other than the Princess of Wales, has recently made headlines by venturing into the online resale market. Despite her fashion enterprise reporting an impressive annual profit of 4 million, Holland-Cooper has started listing her pre-loved designer garments on Depop, a popular online platform for second-hand apparel.

Jade Holland-Cooper’s Unexpected Foray into Resale

Holland-Cooper’s move into the resale market might come as a surprise to many, given her brand’s status and the high-end pricing of her new offerings. Her creations, notably her designer coats, fetch prices up to £2,000. Yet, she has chosen to list items like Gucci sliders, worn only once, for a mere £129 and J Brand jeans for £69 on Depop. This decision, while unexpected, reflects a growing trend in the fashion industry to promote sustainability and extend the lifecycle of garments.

Gwyneth Paltrow Promotes Color Therapy

In other fashion and lifestyle news, wellness advocate and Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow, has been championing color therapy as the latest health trend. According to Paltrow, wearing specific colors can harness and exude qualities such as warmth, strength, creativity, and passion, adding a new dimension to the idea of ‘dressing for success’.

Naomi Campbell’s Stern Warning to Inner Circle

Adding to the flurry of news from the world of fashion and celebrity, supermodel Naomi Campbell has issued a warning to her close circle about trusting false allegations. This comes in the wake of reports associating Campbell with scandal-ridden financier Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting that she was among the celebrities who had flown on Epstein’s private jet. Campbell has categorically denied knowledge of any wrongdoing associated with Epstein, and her cautionary message to her friends indicates her vigilance and careful observation of their reactions to such situations.