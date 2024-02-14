Farm-to-Table Chinese Culinary Experience at Westin Manila's Seasonal Tastes

Westin Manila's Seasonal Tastes Restaurant Offers a Farm-to-Table Chinese Culinary Experience

Advertisment

On a cool February evening, the Westin Manila's Seasonal Tastes restaurant transformed into a contemporary Chinese dining haven. A special eight-course degustation menu, called CuiScene No. 2, was unveiled, showcasing the talents of celebrity chef Sharwin Tee and executive chef Rej Casanova. The duo presented a farm-to-table experience, emphasizing fresh, organic ingredients and creative flavor combinations.

Harmony of Farm-Fresh Ingredients

As the diners eagerly awaited their meals, the chefs were busy working their magic in the open kitchen. The concept of farm-to-table dining was brought to life through the careful selection of local and sustainable ingredients. This approach not only highlights the freshness and quality of the food but also supports the local farming community.

Advertisment

"We wanted to create a unique dining experience that would allow our guests to appreciate the natural flavors of the ingredients," says Casanova. "By sourcing our produce from local farms, we can guarantee that every dish is made with the freshest ingredients possible."

One of the standout dishes was the pork siomai with seared foie gras. The delicate balance between the savory pork and the rich foie gras created a harmonious blend of flavors. Another highlight was the chicken terrine with sesame sweet corn glaze, which provided a delightful contrast between the tender chicken and the sweet, crunchy corn glaze.

A Symphony of Flavors

Advertisment

The chefs demonstrated their mastery of flavor combinations throughout the degustation menu. The sous-vide Asian seabass, cooked to perfection, was served with a fragrant lemongrass emulsion that enhanced its delicate taste. For meat lovers, the Angus beef with roasted organic broccoli was a true indulgence.

"We spent a lot of time experimenting with different flavor combinations to create a menu that would truly surprise and delight our guests," says Tee. "Each dish has its own unique personality, but they all come together to create a harmonious dining experience."

A Grand Finale of Textures and Flavors

Advertisment

The meal concluded with a dessert that was as much a feast for the eyes as it was for the taste buds. The 'Mango & Sago in 8 Textures' was a dazzling display of culinary artistry. The dish featured various forms of mango, from juicy cubes to delicate mousse, and the sago added an unexpected, yet delightful, contrast in texture.

As the guests savored their final bites, the chefs couldn't help but share their excitement for the upcoming CuiScene No. 3. "We're already working on our next menu, and we can't wait to showcase even more of what local farms have to offer," says Casanova.

In the end, the farm-to-table Chinese degustation menu at the Westin Manila's Seasonal Tastes restaurant proved to be a memorable culinary journey. The chefs' dedication to using fresh, organic ingredients and their talent for combining flavors created a dining experience that was both enlightening and enjoyable.

Keywords: Farm-to-table, Chinese degustation menu, Westin Manila, Seasonal Tastes, celebrity chef Sharwin Tee, executive chef Rej Casanova, local and sustainable ingredients, flavor combinations, culinary experience.