Family Rave at St Eunans GAA Centre: Fun for Charity with Music, Games Tomorrow

Families in the North West are gearing up for a unique afternoon of entertainment and charity at the St Eunans GAA Centre tomorrow. A family rave, complete with live music, face painting, and a myriad of kid-friendly activities, aims to raise funds for local charities.

Entertainment Meets Philanthropy

Set to take place from 2-4 pm on Sunday, 3rd of March, the family rave promises an engaging blend of fun and charity. Attendees can look forward to live music that will get both kids and adults moving, alongside attractions such as face painting, a ball pool, and a bubble machine to mark the end of the disco. The event not only offers a chance for families to enjoy a memorable afternoon together but also to contribute to a good cause.

Supporting Local Charities

All proceeds from the event will be directed towards three charities chosen for the North West 10k's fundraising efforts: Cara House, the Letterkenny Community Centre, and the Kilmacrennan, Termon, Gartan, Churchill, and Trentagh Community First Responders. Tickets are available at a family-friendly price of €10 per child or €20 for a bundle of three children, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to join in the fun and support these vital community organizations.

A Community Effort

The rave not only highlights the community's spirit of giving but also showcases the power of collective efforts in supporting local causes. By bringing together families for an afternoon of enjoyment, the event underscores the importance of community engagement in philanthropic endeavors. The funds raised will play a crucial role in supporting the selected charities, enabling them to continue their invaluable work within the community.

As the St Eunans GAA Centre prepares to open its doors for this special event, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable afternoon. The family rave stands as a shining example of how fun and charity can come together for the greater good. It is a testament to the community's commitment to supporting one another, making it an event not to be missed.