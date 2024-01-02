en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Families Seize Final Vacation Day at Quezon Memorial Circle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
Families Seize Final Vacation Day at Quezon Memorial Circle

On January 1, 2024, the Quezon Memorial Circle in the Philippines transformed into a bustling hub of activity as several families seized the final day of their holiday to squeeze in one last bout of joy and relaxation. This urban park, dedicated to the late Philippine President Manuel L. Quezon, witnessed a flurry of activities among families making the most of their remaining vacation time before plunging back into the grind of work routines. This was reported by Anna Cerezo on TV Patrol, a Philippine television newscast.

Maximizing the Final Day of Vacation

There’s an art to maximizing vacation days – an art these families seemed to have mastered. While a webpage talks about how to optimally utilize PTO days in 2024, these families had a simpler approach. They gathered at the Quezon Memorial Circle, engaging in various activities that the park had to offer, from leisurely walks to fun-filled games. This wasn’t just about stretching their vacation days, but also about making memories and strengthening bonds.

Families Enjoying Public Spaces

The Quezon Memorial Circle, a national shrine, was the chosen backdrop for these activities. Public spaces like these offer a sense of community and shared experiences, which is often lost in the hustle and bustle of city life. This day was all about reclaiming these spaces and using them to create lasting memories. Whether it was a family picnic under the shade of trees or a friendly game of frisbee, the park was alive with the sound of laughter and the joy of shared experiences.

The Ups and Downs of Family Vacations

Family vacations, while seemingly idyllic, can often be stressful, especially for parents with young children. A video by mom blogger Taylor Wolfe, which talks about the dual experiences of trying to create memorable moments while managing the challenges of having a toddler away from home, resonates with many. But despite the stress, these vacations are often looked back upon with fondness. As the families at Quezon Memorial Circle showed, the struggles are worth the cherished memories they create.

As the day drew to a close and the park slowly emptied, it was clear that these families had successfully made the most of their final vacation day. The Quezon Memorial Circle, usually a quiet urban park, had transformed into a vibrant canvas of shared experiences and memories, a fitting end to their holiday.

0
Lifestyle Philippines Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Nutritionist's Recipe for Hangover Recovery: A Healthy Start to the New Year

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Halle Berry Rings in 2024: A Stylish Start and a Look Back

By BNN Correspondents

Sleep Cool with the TopTopper Mattress Topper: Now on Sale for $30

By Ayesha Mumtaz

The Hidden Environmental Cost of Synthetic Fabrics in Fashion

By BNN Correspondents

Moana Hope and Maria Thattil Spend New Year's Eve in Hospital Supporti ...
@Health · 23 mins
Moana Hope and Maria Thattil Spend New Year's Eve in Hospital Supporti ...
heart comment 0
Zomato CEO’s Amusement at Record-breaking Rumali Roti Order Goes Viral

By Rafia Tasleem

Zomato CEO's Amusement at Record-breaking Rumali Roti Order Goes Viral
Chris Hemsworth’s 2024 Resolutions Amid Speculation About Relationship with Elsa Pataky

By Geeta Pillai

Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions Amid Speculation About Relationship with Elsa Pataky
Nine Culinary Trends to Leave Behind in 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

Nine Culinary Trends to Leave Behind in 2024
The Princess of Wales’ High-Low Jewellery Approach: A Fashion Statement in 2023

By Hadeel Hashem

The Princess of Wales' High-Low Jewellery Approach: A Fashion Statement in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
52 seconds
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch
5 mins
Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch
Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control
5 mins
Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Mascot Ched Z Steals the Show as Tennessee Triumphs
6 mins
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Mascot Ched Z Steals the Show as Tennessee Triumphs
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up NBC's Coverage of Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Security Concerns
6 mins
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up NBC's Coverage of Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Security Concerns
Doctor's Warning: The Importance of Cleaning Your Belly Button
7 mins
Doctor's Warning: The Importance of Cleaning Your Belly Button
Israel's Warning of Continued Conflict in 2024: A Reflection of Regional Tensions
8 mins
Israel's Warning of Continued Conflict in 2024: A Reflection of Regional Tensions
A Nutritionist's Recipe for Hangover Recovery: A Healthy Start to the New Year
12 mins
A Nutritionist's Recipe for Hangover Recovery: A Healthy Start to the New Year
Turkey's Global Ascent: Navigating Crises and Shaping Diplomacy in 2024
12 mins
Turkey's Global Ascent: Navigating Crises and Shaping Diplomacy in 2024
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
4 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
5 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app