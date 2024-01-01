en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Families Mark End of Holiday Season at Quezon Memorial Circle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Families Mark End of Holiday Season at Quezon Memorial Circle

As the sun rose on the first day of 2024, the iconic Quezon Memorial Circle in the heart of Quezon City, Philippines, witnessed a unique spectacle. Families, bidding goodbye to the holiday season and poised on the threshold of regular routines, converged at this historic landmark. Anna Cerezo, reporting for TV Patrol, captured these final moments of reprieve before life’s regular pace regained its momentum.

A Farewell to the Holiday Season

For many, the Quezon Memorial Circle is more than just a park; it is a symbol of national pride and a refuge from the urban hustle. On this particular day, it served as the backdrop for families to cherish the lingering essence of the holiday season. The festive spirit of 2023 was still palpable as the attendees relished the last day of their vacations, clinging onto the final strands of relaxation before the inevitable return to everyday life.

Unity, Hope, and Resilience in the New Year

The onset of 2024 was met with a display of unity, hope, and resilience. The event, peppered with performances by prominent celebrities and iconic bands, bore testament to the indomitable spirit of the Filipinos. Amid the revelry, the undercurrent of strength and perseverance resonated deeply, echoing the sentiments of a nation ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities of a fresh year.

Reporting the Transition

Anna Cerezo’s coverage for TV Patrol cast a spotlight on this transition from holiday merriment to the regular grind. Her report not only highlighted the events of the day but also underscored the significance of these moments in the larger narrative of life in the Philippines. The news piece served as a timely reminder of the importance of family, unity, and resilience in the face of change and transition.

0
Lifestyle Philippines Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Rings in New Year with Family, Embraces Freedom and Normalcy

By Safak Costu

Individual Actions in the Climate Change Fight: 12 New Year's Resolutions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives

By BNN Correspondents

'Revenge Travel': Exploring the Global Surge in Tourism in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Astonishing 125-Item Order on Zomato Sparks Viral Reaction from CEO ...
@Business · 6 mins
Astonishing 125-Item Order on Zomato Sparks Viral Reaction from CEO ...
heart comment 0
Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts
Victoria Silvstedt Dazzles at New Year’s Eve Yacht Party in St Barts

By Waqas Arain

Victoria Silvstedt Dazzles at New Year's Eve Yacht Party in St Barts
New Year’s Celebrations Marred by Fireworks-Related Injuries

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Celebrations Marred by Fireworks-Related Injuries
Bataan Launches ‘Blue Zone Project’: A Blueprint for a Healthier Future

By BNN Correspondents

Bataan Launches 'Blue Zone Project': A Blueprint for a Healthier Future
Latest Headlines
World News
End of Pandemic-Era Support Programs: Impact and Implications
8 seconds
End of Pandemic-Era Support Programs: Impact and Implications
Xi Jinping Declares 'Reunification' with Taiwan Inevitable in New Year's Address
2 mins
Xi Jinping Declares 'Reunification' with Taiwan Inevitable in New Year's Address
Jerick McKinnon Rises to the Occasion in Chiefs' Wild Card Win
2 mins
Jerick McKinnon Rises to the Occasion in Chiefs' Wild Card Win
Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements
3 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements
Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority Teams Up With Local Organizations For Environmental Stewardship
3 mins
Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority Teams Up With Local Organizations For Environmental Stewardship
Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives
4 mins
Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health
6 mins
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
8 mins
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
8 mins
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
10 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
32 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
34 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app