Extreme Cleaner Tackles ‘Worst Fridge’, Transforms Neglected House

Extreme cleaner Auri Kananen embarked on a formidable task that brought a significant transformation to a severely neglected house in Miami, Florida. The house, riddled with an unimaginable accumulation of filth and waste, contained what Kananen described as the ‘worst fridge’ she has ever encountered. Four-year-old food, insects, and black slime comprised the contents of the fridge, painting a grim picture of the living conditions the family had to endure.

A Herculean Endeavor

Over the course of three days, Kananen, a 30-year-old from Tampere, Finland, undertook the colossal endeavor of clearing out the house. She removed a staggering 203 large bags of garbage from five rooms, which were filled with various forms of waste – dried trash, toys, food wrappings, and clothing. The extent of the garbage build-up was so extreme that the 42-year-old homeowner and her 13-year-old daughter were forced to sleep on a single sofa, as the rest of the property was inhabitable.

Tools of the Trade

Armed with a scraper, a toilet brush, and oven cleaner, Kananen cut through the extensive buildup of grime. The living room, the girl’s room, the mother’s room, and two bathrooms were all subjected to her meticulous and labor-intensive cleaning process. Her determination and resilience are a testament to her profession.

More Than Just a Clean House

The cleaning process had a profound impact, transforming more than just the physical space. The family’s emotional well-being significantly improved, with the mother expressing her gratitude with a hug and the daughter rejoicing in the newfound cleanliness of her room. The journey from severe neglect to a clean, habitable living space is a testament to Kananen’s dedication and the transformative power of cleanliness.

Kananen’s work is funded through social media advertising revenue and sponsorships, allowing her to offer her extreme cleaning services without direct cost to the homeowners. This unique business model allows her to make a tangible difference in people’s lives, one cleaning project at a time.