Expert Picks: Top Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals Ending Soon

Certain harbingers of spring — like longer days and a change in weather — are expected around this time of year, but there’s a new one that we’re excited about. Through March 25, Amazon is running its first-ever Big Spring Sale, and it promises to hold a lot of household savings at a time when many of us could really use the extra cash. Since I evaluate and cover sales every day, I took a look at a huge spreadsheet with all that Amazon is offering for this event, and isolated the most significant deals. I sussed out the types of items that HuffPost readers will get the most mileage out of, and tried to focus only on what boasted a truly worthwhile markdown. Ahead, see what I found — and then hurry and shop the sale before all the good stuff is gone. HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Highlighted Deals and Savings

During the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2023, shoppers can find major savings on hundreds of thousands of items perfect for the new season. From spring fashions and essential supplies for spring cleaning to outdoor gear and more, there’s something for everyone. Some highlighted deals include discounts on tabletop appliances, kitchen gadgets, carpet cleaners, robot vacuums, cleaning products, laundry essentials, handheld vacuums, and smart home devices. Customers can also find deals on car cleaning products, household essentials, and personal care items like heating pads and showerheads. This diverse range of products ensures that shoppers can snag deals on items that will be most useful to them as they transition into the spring season.

Technology and Home Essentials

The sale isn’t just about spring cleaning; it’s also a great opportunity to upgrade your tech and home essentials. With up to 40% off on top tech brands like Anker, Apple, Shark, Dyson, Bose, and more, tech enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to. Flagship Amazon products like the Fire Max 11 tablet, Echo Dot, and Kindle Paperwhite are also available at discounted prices. Notable tech deals include 60% off on AirPods Pro 2, Anker 622 magnetic battery pack under $60, $400 off on Roomba s9 robot vacuum, and the Capsule 3 pocket projector offering a screen size of up to 120 inches with 1080p display and intelligent environment adaptation technology. These deals present a rare opportunity to grab high-quality tech at significantly reduced prices.

Final Day Rush

As the Amazon Big Spring Sale draws to a close, the final day is often when the most significant rush happens. Shoppers looking to make the most of the Prime Day-level savings without needing a Prime subscription have until March 25 to take advantage of these deals. With new deals launching daily and some being available for shorter periods within the sale timeframe, it’s crucial to act fast to not miss out on these incredible savings. Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your tech, or stock up on spring cleaning essentials, the Amazon Big Spring Sale offers a wide variety of deals to meet every need.