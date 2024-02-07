Experience Puppy Love: Cuddle Husky Puppies This Valentine's Day at Scituate Animal Shelter

This Valentine's Day, the Scituate Animal Shelter is set to spread the love in a unique and heartwarming way. Opening its doors to the public, the shelter will offer an endearing opportunity to cuddle with a litter of 10-week-old husky puppies. This special event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., aims to provide socialization for the puppies while offering a memorable experience for everyone, whether they are single or in a relationship.

Advertisment

Cuddling for a Cause

The litter of six husky puppies, who were brought to the shelter from Boston Animal Control on January 26, will be the stars of the event. However, the shelter hints that other dogs might also be available for cuddling. According to Lisey Good, the shelter's marketing coordinator, socializing these puppies at a young age is crucial. It helps desensitize them to being touched, facilitating future grooming, injury treatment, and interactions with children.

A Love-Filled Day

Advertisment

But this event is not just about the puppies; it's also about the humans. The aim is to provide a way for individuals to receive love on Valentine's Day, irrespective of their relationship status. The warm, soft cuddles from the puppies promise to fill hearts with joy, making the day special for all attendees.

More Than Just Puppies

While the husky puppies, who will be nearly of age for adoption, are undoubtedly the main attraction, they are not the only animals looking for a home at the shelter. Other dogs and cats are also available for adoption, each one hoping to find a family that will shower them with love and care. The Scituate Animal Shelter's Valentine's Day event, with an entry cost of $20 per person or $60 for families or groups of up to five people, is more than just a day of puppy cuddling - it's a day of celebrating love, in all its forms.