Lifestyle

Evolving Interior Design Trends: Cool Minimalism, Cozy Elegance, and the New Role of Bathrooms

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Evolving Interior Design Trends: Cool Minimalism, Cozy Elegance, and the New Role of Bathrooms

In a recent interview, Parul Mittal, Director at Greenlam Industries, unveiled the latest trends in interior design that are captivating homeowners. Mittal described the rise of ‘cool minimalism’, a design trend that marries simplicity and modernity to create uncluttered spaces. The aesthetic, defined by sleek furniture and minimal decorations, uses a neutral color palette to foster a sense of tranquility.

The Era of ‘Cool Minimalism’ and ‘Cozy Elegance’

The ‘Cool Minimalism’ trend is particularly appealing to those who appreciate a sophisticated and clutter-free living space. However, Mittal also highlighted another trend called ‘Cozy Elegance’. This trend, a reminiscent of the 1980s, is characterized by a warm blend of marbles and woods, particularly medium-toned walnuts, with accents of gold and brass. It creates a luxuriously inviting atmosphere that combines comfort and elegance.

Adoption of New Neutrals

Mittal further discussed the adoption of new neutrals in contemporary households. Grey marbles, medium-toned woods, and comforting fabrics, inspired by the Shelter Chick trend, are now being embraced. These elements contribute to a homely atmosphere, echoing natural beauty and effortless comfort.

Bathrooms: The New Sanctuaries of Relaxation

Adding to these insights, Salil Sadanandan, President – South Asia and Asia Pacific at Kohler Co., pointed out the transformation of bathrooms in modern homes. Bathrooms are evolving into sanctuaries for relaxation, rejuvenation, and self-care, indicating a significant shift in their functional role. This shift towards wellness-centric spaces mirrors the desire for personal retreats within the home, redefining the essence of luxury and comfort.

Lifestyle
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

