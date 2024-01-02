Evolving Interior Design Trends: Cool Minimalism, Cozy Elegance, and the New Role of Bathrooms
In a recent interview, Parul Mittal, Director at Greenlam Industries, unveiled the latest trends in interior design that are captivating homeowners. Mittal described the rise of ‘cool minimalism’, a design trend that marries simplicity and modernity to create uncluttered spaces. The aesthetic, defined by sleek furniture and minimal decorations, uses a neutral color palette to foster a sense of tranquility.
The Era of ‘Cool Minimalism’ and ‘Cozy Elegance’
The ‘Cool Minimalism’ trend is particularly appealing to those who appreciate a sophisticated and clutter-free living space. However, Mittal also highlighted another trend called ‘Cozy Elegance’. This trend, a reminiscent of the 1980s, is characterized by a warm blend of marbles and woods, particularly medium-toned walnuts, with accents of gold and brass. It creates a luxuriously inviting atmosphere that combines comfort and elegance.
Adoption of New Neutrals
Mittal further discussed the adoption of new neutrals in contemporary households. Grey marbles, medium-toned woods, and comforting fabrics, inspired by the Shelter Chick trend, are now being embraced. These elements contribute to a homely atmosphere, echoing natural beauty and effortless comfort.
Bathrooms: The New Sanctuaries of Relaxation
Adding to these insights, Salil Sadanandan, President – South Asia and Asia Pacific at Kohler Co., pointed out the transformation of bathrooms in modern homes. Bathrooms are evolving into sanctuaries for relaxation, rejuvenation, and self-care, indicating a significant shift in their functional role. This shift towards wellness-centric spaces mirrors the desire for personal retreats within the home, redefining the essence of luxury and comfort.
