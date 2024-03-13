Evolution of Dining Etiquette Post-COVID: Insights from Industry Veterans Batt and Wildgen

As restaurants welcome back patrons in the post-pandemic world, the landscape of dining etiquette has undergone significant changes. Matt Batt, a seasoned author and former waiter, alongside novelist and food industry veteran Michelle Wildgen, share their insights on the new norms that both diners and waitstaff wish would become common practice. Their experiences shed light on the evolving standards of service and dining expectations in an era where the rules of fine dining are being rewritten.

Shift in Dining Dynamics

According to Batt, the essence of fine dining has transformed; the rigidity of past dining protocols has given way to a more relaxed and inclusive approach. This shift, he believes, is beneficial, allowing for a broader spectrum of dining experiences. Wildgen, reflecting on her time at the James Beard award-winning restaurant L'Etoile, has observed a decline in service quality, attributing it to staffing challenges and a change in worker satisfaction. However, she notes an improvement in food quality, suggesting that culinary excellence has become a more focal point of dining out.

Updated Etiquette for Diners

Batt and Wildgen highlight several key guidelines to enhance the dining experience in today's context. Limiting phone use at the table, they argue, fosters better communication and attentiveness to service. They also caution against excessive photography of food, noting that it detracts from the dining experience and can affect the quality of the meal. Engaging with waitstaff, asking questions about the menu, and being open to sending back unsatisfactory dishes are advised to ensure a fulfilling dining experience. Additionally, managing alcohol consumption responsibly is emphasized to maintain the decorum and enjoyment of the meal.

Responsibility on Both Sides

The evolution of dining etiquette is not solely the responsibility of diners; restaurants and their staff also play a crucial role in adapting to these changes. The insights from Batt and Wildgen underscore the importance of mutual understanding and respect between diners and waitstaff to navigate the post-pandemic dining scene successfully. As dining out continues to be a cherished social activity, embracing these updated etiquette rules can help ensure that these experiences remain enjoyable and memorable for everyone involved.

The reflections and recommendations from Batt and Wildgen offer a valuable perspective on the evolving nature of dining etiquette. As the world adjusts to a new normal, these insights can guide both diners and restaurant staff in creating positive and enriching dining experiences that reflect the changed landscape of the industry.