EventDiary Lifestyle Advocates Girl Child Inclusion for National Strength on IWD 2024

On International Women's Day (IWD) 2024, EventDiary Lifestyle, a prominent group, visited Top Teez Academy in Lagos, emphasizing the critical role of girl child education in building a stronger nation. The group's visit aimed to inspire young girls by highlighting the importance of proper home training and inclusion in societal development. Princess Adeola Shittu, the convener, underscored the necessity for parents to invest in their daughters' futures, emphasizing education and empowerment as foundational to societal progress.

Advertisment

During the event at Top Teez Academy, EventDiary Lifestyle focused on inspiring young girls to recognize their potential and importance in society. The initiative was part of a broader effort to celebrate IWD by reaching out to girls who are often overlooked in mainstream celebrations. Princess Shittu shared her vision of making a significant impact on society by starting with the young, aspiring to instill determination and focus in their lives.

Addressing Domestic Violence

Amidst the celebration, Princess Shittu also addressed the rising concerns about domestic violence. She emphasized the role of education and proper upbringing in mitigating such issues, advocating for empowerment and awareness as tools against violence. The event served as a platform to discuss ways to create safer environments for women and girls, highlighting the importance of starting change from within homes.

The support of educational leaders like Mrs. Helen Olugbemi, the principal of Top Teez Academy, further emphasized the event's significance. She praised the initiative for focusing on empowering women and girls, who are often underestimated in society. The collaboration between EventDiary Lifestyle and educational institutions like Top Teez Academy reflects a growing awareness and commitment to advancing gender equality and women's empowerment at all societal levels.

The visit by EventDiary Lifestyle on International Women's Day 2024 serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and the empowerment of the girl child. By focusing on education, awareness, and empowerment, the initiative contributes to building a more inclusive and stronger nation, where every girl can aspire to and achieve her fullest potential.