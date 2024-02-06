Eucharia Anunobi Calls for Daily Modesty Among Christian Women

Renowned Nigerian actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has taken to social media to champion the cause of modesty among Christian women. In an impassioned Instagram post, Anunobi expressed her concerns over the dichotomy that exists between the Christian identities some women claim to uphold and the provocative images they share on social media platforms.

The Call for Consistency in Modesty

Anunobi's call is directed towards women who identify themselves with titles such as 'Child of Grace' or 'Jesus Daughter,' yet regularly post photos and videos that accentuate their physical attributes. Her critique is aimed at the tendency for such women to flaunt body parts like breasts, thighs, and buttocks in digital content, thus contradicting their self-proclaimed identities in the Christian faith.

Akwunakwuna: Confronting Hypocrisy

In her social media post, Anunobi didn't mince words. She used the term 'Akwunakwuna,' which translates to 'hypocrite,' to underscore the duplicity in the behavior of these Christian women. The actress and evangelist spotlighted the hypocrisy in the stark difference between the values women claim to uphold and the provocative nature of their social media presence.

Modesty Beyond Sundays

Anunobi's message extends beyond a mere critique. The Nollywood star emphasized the importance of practicing modesty every day, not merely on Sundays during church services. She stressed the need for Christian women to align their appearance and behavior with the teachings of their faith consistently, rather than confining it to religious gatherings.