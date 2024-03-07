Est.Italian in West Kirby Closes Doors Over £161K Repair Costs, Impacting Staff and Community

On Wednesday, March 6, West Kirby's beloved Italian restaurant, Est.Italian, announced it may shutter permanently due to insurmountable repair costs. The dining establishment, known for its authentic Italian cuisine since 2017, has been a staple on Banks Road, drawing in locals and visitors alike with its array of dishes from classic pizzas and pastas to exquisite tiramisu and choux pastry specials. However, after a prolonged dispute with their landlord over necessary property repairs, the owners have made the difficult decision to close down, citing a staggering £161,218.50 plus VAT in required works to meet lease conditions.

Advertisment

The Battle with the Landlord

The heart of Est.Italian's closure lies in a prolonged seven-year battle with the property's landlord over unaddressed maintenance issues, including a leaking roof that compromised the restaurant's ambiance and structural integrity. The situation escalated when the owners received a Schedule of Dilapidations in February, outlining necessary repairs to continue their lease. The cost of these repairs, far beyond the financial capabilities of the small, independently owned restaurant, forced the owners to hand back the keys to their landlords, resulting in the loss of their investment and the displacement of sixteen employees.

Community and Staff Impact

Advertisment

The closure of Est.Italian is not just a loss for the owners but significantly affects the West Kirby community and the restaurant's staff. In their heartfelt statement, the owners expressed their devastation, thanking customers for their support, laughter, and friendship over the years. The abrupt closure, especially at a busy time of year, has left many disappointed and has had a direct impact on the livelihoods of the restaurant's sixteen staff members, who have lost not just their jobs but a place where many formed lasting friendships.

Looking Forward

In the wake of the closure, the restaurant's owners have apologized to their patrons and encouraged them to support other local dining establishments in West Kirby, highlighting the area's vibrant culinary scene. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Star Pubs, the leasing company, stated their commitment to the success and thriving of their leased premises and licensees, mentioning that they had provided guidance and financial assistance to Est.Italian. However, they refrained from discussing specific business arrangements. As the doors of Est.Italian close, the community reflects on the memories made and the impact of local businesses on the fabric of West Kirby.