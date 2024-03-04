Ester Mary Wilcox Davis: A Life Celebrated in Old Fort, Tennessee

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, Ester Mary Wilcox Davis, aged 61, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love and dedication to her family and community. Born in Cleveland and raised in Polk County, Mary was a long-term employee of Mohawk Industries and a devout follower of the Baptist faith. Her hobbies included gardening, with a particular fondness for flowers and vegetables, which reflected her nurturing spirit. Mary's passing is mourned by a large family, including her son, siblings, grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter, all of whom cherished her deeply.

Remembering Mary Wilcox Davis

Mary's life was defined by her openness, caring nature, and unwavering love for her family. Her dedication to her work at Mohawk Industries exemplified her strong work ethic and commitment to providing for her loved ones. Mary's garden was not just a hobby but a testament to her ability to cultivate beauty and life, mirroring how she approached her relationships with friends and family. Her passing is preceded by her husband, Robert "Bob" Davis, and her parents, Henry and Annie Wilcox, along with two brothers, Albert and David Wilcox.

Legacy and Funeral Arrangements

The Davis family invites friends and community members to join in celebrating Mary's life on Thursday, March 7, at Ball Play Baptist Church in Old Fort, Tennessee. The service, officiated by Pastor Matthew Harris and Pastor Charles Moore, will follow a two-hour visitation period, ensuring all who were touched by Mary's life have a chance to pay their respects. Mary's final resting place will be within the Ball Play Baptist Church Cemetery, a fitting location for someone so embedded in the community's fabric. The Poole Funeral Home is managing the arrangements, providing a platform for those unable to attend to sign an online guestbook and share their memories of Mary.

Reflections and Moving Forward

As those who knew Mary Wilcox Davis reflect on her life, the memories of her kindness, strength, and unwavering support stand as a beacon of how to live a life filled with love and dedication. Her impact on her family, friends, and community remains a powerful testament to her character. As we look forward, Mary's legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence and inspire those she left behind, ensuring that her memory and the values she cherished endure.