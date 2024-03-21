Essential Fridge Cleaning Guide: Frequency, Methods, and Hygiene Tips by Dr. Mantzioris

Keeping your refrigerator clean is crucial for food safety and appliance longevity, but how often and what methods should you use? Dr. Evangeline Mantzioris, a nutritionist and food hygiene expert from the University of South Australia, sheds light on these pressing questions.

Advertisment

Optimal Cleaning Frequency

According to Dr. Mantzioris, while there's no universal schedule for everyone, a good rule of thumb is to clean your fridge thoroughly every three to four months. This recommendation assumes that you promptly address spills and remove spoiled food, which can significantly reduce the risk of bacterial growth and cross-contamination. Regular inspection and cleaning of the fruit and vegetable crisper weekly are also advised to discard any expired or turning produce, further maintaining a hygienic environment.

Recommended Cleaning Solutions

Advertisment

For effective cleaning, Dr. Mantzioris suggests using alcohol-based sprays with at least 70 percent ethanol for a quick shelf wipe-down, particularly effective on doors and handles. However, for collecting small food scraps and spill residues, warm, soapy water made from regular kitchen detergent is preferable. This method not only helps in breaking down bacterial cell walls but also in lifting dirt and residue to the surface, which can then be wiped away easily with a wet cloth.

Maintaining an Ideal Environment

Ensuring that your fridge operates at an optimal temperature is critical to prevent bacteria growth that can lead to food poisoning. Dr. Mantzioris recommends keeping the fridge's interior consistently cool, ideally between three and four degrees Celsius. Overloading the fridge or frequently opening the door can increase the appliance's workload and affect its cooling efficiency. Inserting a thermometer inside the fridge to monitor the temperature can help you maintain the ideal conditions for food safety.

By following these expert guidelines, you can ensure your fridge remains clean, efficient, and safe for storing food. Remember, a clean fridge not only contributes to better health but also extends the lifespan of one of your home's hardest-working appliances.