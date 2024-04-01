Escape Room Surprise: Man Proposes with Ring Hidden in Treasure Chest

Ubeiden Cifuentes Samboni took an unconventional route to propose to his girlfriend, Amoy Mckenzie, by incorporating a hidden engagement ring inside a pirate treasure chest during their escape room date at Live Escape Salisbury. The unique proposal, meticulously planned with the venue's owner, Claire Pitcher, left Mckenzie astonished and overjoyed, marking their four-year anniversary with an unforgettable moment.

Advertisment

Planning the Perfect Surprise

Seeking to deviate from traditional proposal methods, Samboni reached out to Pitcher with his plan, ensuring the ring would be discreetly placed amongst the pirate treasure for the final challenge. The anticipation built as the couple worked through puzzles, culminating in McKenzie discovering the ring to her utter surprise. Samboni's thoughtful approach showcased his desire to make the moment as special and memorable as possible.

An Emotional Discovery

Advertisment

The moment McKenzie found the ring, her confusion quickly turned to tears of joy. With Samboni on one knee, the proposal became a poignant milestone in their relationship. Their journey, which began on a language learning app during the Covid lockdown, had taken them from virtual conversations to a deeply committed partnership, demonstrating the strength of their bond.

Looking to the Future

As they revel in their engagement, the couple is in no rush to set a wedding date, opting to savor the current joy. However, they express a desire for a future wedding in Colombia, reflecting both their adventurous spirit and the international nature of their relationship. This proposal not only celebrates their past and present but also looks forward to a shared future filled with love, adventure, and the unexpected.