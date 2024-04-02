Erin Napier Claps Back at Social Media Trolls Critiquing 'Home Town Takeover' Renovations

Erin Napier, star of HGTV's 'Home Town Takeover', recently took to Instagram to address negative comments and online trolls who have critiqued the homes she renovates on the show. Alongside her husband and co-star, Ben Napier, Erin shared a video message from Sebring, Florida, where they are filming season 3, calling out the rudeness of certain viewers and emphasizing the real impact their words have on the homeowners.

Advertisment

Addressing the Negativity

During the Instagram video, Erin expressed how the harsh comments were not only rude but also hurtful to the families who live in the homes featured on the show. "You're not hurting my feelings at all. But you are being really ugly to the people who are living in these houses," she stated. Ben Napier added that such comments are intentionally hurtful, marking a sad aspect of social media culture. The Napiers' message was clear: if you can't say something nice, it's better to say nothing at all.

Encouraging Positive Interaction

Advertisment

Erin Napier also took a moment to address those leaving positive feedback, encouraging them to continue spreading kindness. "Keep on being you. You're awesome," she praised the supportive part of her online community. This isn't the first time Erin has taken a stand against online negativity; in July 2020, she announced a temporary pause on her Instagram comments to reduce noise and emphasize the importance of grace and mercy in social interactions.

Impact of Social Media on Public Figures

The incident highlights a broader issue faced by public figures on social media, where they often bear the brunt of online criticism. Erin Napier's proactive approach to addressing and dismissing unwarranted negativity reflects a growing need for empathy and understanding in digital spaces, as well as a reminder of the personal impact words can have.

As Erin and Ben Napier continue to transform homes and communities on 'Home Town Takeover', their message to online critics serves as a poignant reminder of the real-world implications of social media commentary, urging viewers to act with kindness and consideration.