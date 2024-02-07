Eric Slick's New Album 'New Age Rage' Explores Modern Chaos

Nashville's homegrown talent, Eric Slick, is on the cusp of releasing his fourth studio album, New Age Rage, slated for release on April 26 through Thirty Tigers. The album, a curative exploration of the modern pandemonium and the intricacies of surviving in a postmodern society, delves into contemporary concerns such as artificial intelligence and media manipulation.

A Snapshot into New Age Rage

The album is hailed as Slick's magnum opus, with the preview track "Lose Our Minds" serving as a testament to his unique approach. The track artfully amalgamates funk, new wave, and evocative lyrics, epitomizing the album's overarching ethos of encouraging listeners to relinquish impulsive behaviors and embrace life's imperfections.

The music video for "Lose Our Minds" presents Slick in an array of settings, ranging from the bustling streets to the sterile environment of a hospital, performing what critics affectionately refer to as 'crackpot antics.'

Collaborations and Community

Throughout the album, Slick underscores the significance of relationships and community, acknowledging the artistic contributions of Natalie Prass, Diane Coffee, Finom (formerly OHMME), and Liam Kazar. These collaborations enrich the album with their individual musical styles and expressions.

Promoting New Age Rage

In anticipation of the album's release, Slick is scheduled to embark on a tour comprising 14 stops. The musical journey will commence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and will draw to a close in Portland, Oregon. For fans eager to get their hands on the album, pre-orders are currently available, with more details accessible on Slick's official website.

Influenced by the likes of Yellow Magic Orchestra, Talking Heads, Kraftwerk, Todd Rundgren, Prince, The Residents, and DEVO, 'New Age Rage' is not only a dance record but also a declaration about the future. The album also boasts collaborations with Antibalas, Butcher Brown, Deep Sea Diver, and more. A fusion of varied musical influences and collaborations, 'New Age Rage' is set to redefine the musical landscape.