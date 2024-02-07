Eric Slick Unveils New Solo Album 'New Age Rage', Debuts Single 'Lose Our Minds'

Renowned drummer for Dr. Dog and contributor to Taylor Swift's chart-topping track 'You All Over Me,' Eric Slick, has unveiled his latest solo venture—an album titled 'New Age Rage.' Alongside this much-anticipated announcement, Slick has also debuted a new single 'Lose Our Minds.'

A Symphony of Collaboration

The album showcases a diverse ensemble of creative minds. Notable collaborators include Slick's spouse Natalie Prass, Diane Coffee, Finom (previously known as OHMME), Liam Kazar, mmeadows, VV Lightbody, and Kimaya Diggs. Additionally, members of Butcher Brown and Deep Sea Diver lend their talents to this project. Working synergistically with co-producer Andy Molholt, mixer Jeremy Ferguson, and co-writers Kyle Ryan and Natalie Prass, Slick has crafted an album that explores new sonic territories.

Roots in Past and Present

'New Age Rage' finds inspiration in a plethora of sources. From the electronic arrangements of the Yellow Magic Orchestra and the pioneering sounds of Haruomi Hosono to the quirky rhythms of the Talking Heads, the album absorbs, processes, and reinvents these influences. Moreover, it draws from cinematic sources such as 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' and the 1986 film 'Ratboy.'

A Personal Journey

Beyond its varied influences, 'New Age Rage' also reflects Slick's personal experiences. The album encapsulates the paranoia and profound sadness he experienced following the loss of his cherished dog, Marvin. Immersed within the album's melodies and lyrics, one can perceive a sense of Slick's emotional turmoil and introspection.