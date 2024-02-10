Eric Roberts: The Heartwarming Side of a Hollywood Veteran

Eric Roberts, the Hollywood veteran and sibling of the iconic Julia Roberts, offers a rare glimpse into his life beyond the silver screen in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. This endearing character, known for his roles in films like "Runaway Train" and "The Dark Knight," unveils a tender side that revolves around feeding neighborhood animals, cherishing his grandchildren, and conquering his fear of flying.

The Unseen Side of Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts' daily routine is as heartwarming as it is intriguing. Every day, he takes time to feed the cats, raccoons, and fish in his pond, believing they recognize his singing voice. This simple act of kindness towards animals reflects his deep-rooted love for them and his belief in their ability to connect with humans on a profound level.

Grandfatherhood, Flying, and Football

One of the most touching revelations from the interview is Eric's adoration for his grandchildren. He confesses that being a grandfather brings him more joy than acting ever could. Despite being expelled from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Roberts' career has spanned decades, but it's clear that his role as a grandfather holds a special place in his heart.

Laughter, Love, and Surprises

Eric Roberts' sense of humor is evident in his interactions with his wife. He takes pleasure in making her laugh, a testament to their strong bond. He also enjoys participating in his wife's acting coaching sessions, showcasing his continuous dedication to his craft.